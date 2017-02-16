radio 1's nick grimshaw teases a more mature sound for rita ora's new music
Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw teases a more mature sound for Rita Ora's new music https://t.co/PdkkO5MB3n— Digital Spy Music (@digitalspymusic) February 13, 2017
- music star-fashion icon-actress rita ora has been busy in the studio working on new music - and her friend nick grimshaw is very excited by the tunes she's laying down
- "rita has played me some of her new tracks. she came round and played them off her phone. they sound really really good, really exciting, and she's really grown. i was going to say grown up, evolved. matured."
- ora's new album is idolator's one of the 10 most anticipated albums of 2017
r2 is coming...