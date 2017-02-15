Adam Lambert working with Nile Rodgers
Assuming it's for Adam's upcoming 4th studio album.
Here comes another epic bop like Shady and Lay Me Down!
So far the only info about Adam's upcoming album is that it's gonna be executive produced by Max Martin, again. And that the sound he's going for is "a lot bluesier and earthier".
