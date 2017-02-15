Jessa Duggar shares 2nd child's name

Well, they're breaking the tradition and not sticking with all S names. Reply

Thread

Link

ah i see jessa won the first name slot this time



poor splurgeon Reply

Thread

Link

well now at least the ugly name is the middle name



Edited at 2017-02-16 04:13 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i would 100% be resentful if my sibling was named Henry while i was fucking Spurgeon Reply

Thread

Link