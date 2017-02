Jessa Duggar shares 2nd child's name

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald reveal their baby son's name: Henry Wilberforce! https://t.co/a7jHd2Fv8X pic.twitter.com/jfchKQFhws — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 14, 2017

* Announced in a TLC video (which can be watched here ) that they named their son Henry Wilberforce* Henry is a name Jessa thought was "cute" but also after Matthew Henry, who wrote a commentary on the Bible* Wilberforce after English abolitionist and politician William Wilberforce, who Ben says is "a real hero" to both of them* First child named Spurgeon Elliot (who also appears in the video and pulls off the baby's socks)