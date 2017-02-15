★ gemma arterton

Jessa Duggar shares 2nd child's name




* Announced in a TLC video (which can be watched here) that they named their son Henry Wilberforce

* Henry is a name Jessa thought was "cute" but also after Matthew Henry, who wrote a commentary on the Bible

* Wilberforce after English abolitionist and politician William Wilberforce, who Ben says is "a real hero" to both of them

* First child named Spurgeon Elliot (who also appears in the video and pulls off the baby's socks)


A bit underwhelming after Spurgeon, tbh.
