Sophie Turner likes cocaine merchandise on Instagram, drops GOT spoiler, hangs out with Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner spends Valentine's Day with beau Joe Jonas in LA https://t.co/uglDE0G87r pic.twitter.com/JFmBBXO1e9— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 15, 2017
.@JoeJonas, @NickJonas and @SophieT arriving at the Nokia Theater yesterday! (📸:@JonasAUS) pic.twitter.com/HT5tFDfPXg— DNCE (@dnce_online) February 15, 2017
Sophie Turner has dropped a major spoiler about #GameOfThrones SEASON 8! 😱 https://t.co/TIqGqlIiNG— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 15, 2017
[Spoiler (click to open)]Sophie acidentally spilled that Sansa doesn't die in season 7 and will make it to season 8.
Finally, Sophie liked these pics on Instagram a couple of days ago.
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
SOURCE
Edited at 2017-02-16 04:02 am (UTC)
Stupid and a druggie
and shes already starting to show the signs of going buckwild, fully expecting some lilo esque shenanigans in her future
Like she could just think it's funny..I think the lamp is pretty neat and the thought of doing any kind of drugs scares my addiction prone ass to death