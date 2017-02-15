The 100 4x04 Promo
Source
[Spoiler (click to open)]Obviously the night-bloods are probably the key to how to save people, but I think they'll keep running into roadblocks until the end of the season. Last week they blew up their water source, this week the fallout shelter was a bust.
My ass cried 3 times. During the Gaia/Indra scenes, the little Grounder girl dying, and then Clarke crying while making that list.
That trailer. I continue to hate Jasper. His ass has been goofing off while everyone else has been working and he wants to try to come for Clarke? She went on that trip with Jaha hoping not to have to make the list. It's not her fault it dwindled from 400 to 100. That was Bellamy's doing. What does Jasper want, on the day they shut the doors to make it a free for all? jkhjkh if I were Clarke I'd make sure his ass wasn't on the list.
Yep OP. The nightblood thing makes it all way too easy. Something's going to happen to fuck that plan up.
I'm just done with Jasper, if he died I really wouldn't care.