That was sooo good. Best episode this season so far. The actress who plays Gaia is so stunning. I love her already. I never expected her to be Indra's daughter.



My ass cried 3 times. During the Gaia/Indra scenes, the little Grounder girl dying, and then Clarke crying while making that list.



That trailer. I continue to hate Jasper. His ass has been goofing off while everyone else has been working and he wants to try to come for Clarke? She went on that trip with Jaha hoping not to have to make the list. It's not her fault it dwindled from 400 to 100. That was Bellamy's doing. What does Jasper want, on the day they shut the doors to make it a free for all? jkhjkh if I were Clarke I'd make sure his ass wasn't on the list.



Yep OP. The nightblood thing makes it all way too easy. Something's going to happen to fuck that plan up.