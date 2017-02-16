February 16th, 2017, 12:20 am hurtmybones Did La La Land OST copy a Greek song? (comparison starts @ 0:26)-or you can listen to both songs seperately here and heresource: 1, 2, 3what do you think ontd? Tagged: emma stone, film - drama, music / musician, ryan gosling, soundtrack Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
this shit should NOT beat Mica Levi
That La La Land song sounds like such a simple song that this was probably going to happen anyway
Edited at 2017-02-16 04:00 am (UTC)
As soon as I heard the Greek song I could tell what LLL piece it was.