Its like they took a portion of it yeah.

Nah

No

not at all

That's a reach.

wouldn't be surprised! nothing about that movie is original

i dont really hear it in this case but also the la la land melody is so basic/familiar/recycled that it in some way "resembles" like half of the slow piano ballads out there

no

Award season hit pieces are the best. Is this the work of Harvey? Scott Rudin?

LMAO. No! Is Harvey behind this mess? They sound nothing alike.

Reaching

If anything the la la land music sounds like Sleepless in Seattle more than this

It sounds like Gershwin

the song they use all the time in the trailer sounds like something else but I highly doubt it's this

Mia & Sebastian's Theme is straight lifted from a 50s Egyptian movie too



this shit should NOT beat Mica Levi Reply

eh, the main melodies are similar enough that there could be a case

I can see how people can see the similarities, especially the second part



That La La Land song sounds like such a simple song that this was probably going to happen anyway Reply

wait am i crazy? im reading a string of no's but the first comparison shared some similarities

the melody of the chorus of the greek song does sound alike

ita

I never get ONTD. I remember a post about Ed Sheeran plagiarizing a song and 80% of the comments said it was a reach, and yet when I played the other song, without even knowing what Ed Sheeran's song stole from it, I could literally sing Photograph on top of it.

As soon as I heard the Greek song I could tell what LLL piece it was.



As soon as I heard the Greek song I could tell what LLL piece it was. Reply

NOOOOOO

