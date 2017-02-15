E! killed Liz, E! killed the teen dream! Jawbreaker reboot in the works. Deal with it.

This is one of the few '90s teen movies I really just don't like Reply

It has one or two iconic moments but yeah, I'm not a fan.

i feel this way about she's all that



idk why but i just find SAT real boring in a way i cant explain, usually any tewan movie is guilty fun for me but that one just isn't entertaining. can't hardly wait is another i feel the same about lol

WUT omg i love she's all that so much

I can never finish it. Didn't even bother when it was in theaters.

i agree about she's all that but can't hardly wait is the beeeest

it's not 90s but I feel the same way with Heathers

WHAT?! NO.



Also, bless this movie for this theme song



Reply

I was gonna post this!

Teen movie music from the nineties and naughts is iconic.

They should cast 40 year olds to play 25 year olds like they did for the movie

I was just thinking about this before I saw that the series would be about a bachelorette party.



Like I kind of love this movie but it's like wow you didn't even try with this casting at all. Had anyone involved ever met a teenager or like been one?

They did it on purpose to poke fun at other teen movies for doing it.



I think....



Edited at 2017-02-16 03:46 am (UTC)

I know the film is definitely a cult classic, but I didn't know it was popular enough to warrant this. It definitely doesn't feel like that ubiquitous of a movie.

But why?



And how would this even work as a series?



Idek how HTGAWM still works as a series.

HTGAWM...there are a lot of ways to get away with murder, but hopefully they drop the flash foward next season.

keep it!

Or they could not

So, like, will the "eat shit" scene happen at a wedding between the ex-fiancé and the Courtney? Which social media app do you think will be used to expose her?

A+ title OP



but no to this

This. Title made me smile

what are the possibilities for this to be good?

Will take place in Beverly Hills and center around a group of friends who accidentally kill their friend during a bachelorette party



sooooooooooooooooooo nothing like jawbreakers then.

mte lol unless they kill ha w/ a jawbreaker this is nothing the same

im sure thats the only thing this show will have in common with the film.

No thanks!!!

lmao I just commented almost the same thing below

lmao 💜

NO, absolutely not. the original is a masterpiece.



also, fun fact: this was filmed at my old school.

The original was a masterpiece! The original mean girls I say!

The Elliott icon looks good on you btw ;) Reply

thank you <3

The original wasn't even good though

