E! killed Liz, E! killed the teen dream! Jawbreaker reboot in the works. Deal with it.
'90s Teen Film #Jawbreaker Getting a Series Reboot at E! https://t.co/18ai69yXbA pic.twitter.com/gTx8DEmrw5— TVLine.com (@TVLine) February 16, 2017
-E! wants to bring back Jawbreaker
-Will take place in Beverly Hills and center around a group of friends who accidentally kill their friend during a bachelorette party
Source
idk why but i just find SAT real boring in a way i cant explain, usually any tewan movie is guilty fun for me but that one just isn't entertaining. can't hardly wait is another i feel the same about lol
Also, bless this movie for this theme song
Like I kind of love this movie but it's like wow you didn't even try with this casting at all. Had anyone involved ever met a teenager or like been one?
I think....
Edited at 2017-02-16 03:46 am (UTC)
And how would this even work as a series?
Idek how HTGAWM still works as a series.
but no to this
sooooooooooooooooooo nothing like jawbreakers then.
also, fun fact: this was filmed at my old school.
The Elliott icon looks good on you btw ;)