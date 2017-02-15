Riverdale Roundup: Extended Episode 1x04 Promo and the Cast Hanging Out

nooo I thought it was thursday then and this was a viewing post I was excited 😢 Reply

I can't believe I'm getting sucked into this show smh Reply

lol same here, I didn't expect to be this into it Reply

right???



this post sent me clicking through all their instagrams and now i love this fucking cast and its like i rly dont have the extra emotional energy these days 2 start stanning an archie reboot ! Reply

love this show. love this cast. Reply

Asha is hella talented, holy shit. Also I loved seeing KJ play the guitar. I'm not a fan of his singing at all. I think it's cringey on the show but watching him play is fine.



I can't believe I've been sucked into another trashy CW show. The gay undertones on this show are wild though.



#Justice4Beronica Reply

i love this barely trying to be heterosexual show, a true blessing Reply

I really hope they end this Grundy shit tomorrow and I hope they put Archie in therapy. Please, Please, PLEASE save the *15* year old character PLEASE





Stop making trying to make this ~tantalizing~ save the kid and demonize the pedophile!!! Reply

I love this show and wish I could be in for live viewing posts but Gahh I can't wait for Friday!!



I really hope Cheryl, Betty and Veronica team up and become friends and become the ot3 we need



I'm in love with Cami Mendes 😍



I also think Ethel is sketchy af she's giving me that lamb from zootopia vibes



Edited at 2017-02-16 03:39 am (UTC)

lol Ethel smirking at that scene with Chuck in the hot tub was creepy tbh Reply

"that lamb from zootopia vibes" omg I see it. Reply

Can some link me to the spoilers that are out? I keep seeing people talking about the links but haven't actually seen much.

I just went back to check the spoilers, I'll be shook if that's true for Jughead.

And that spoiler for Betty is on the nose, if knew something was up with her.

I didn't realize that Casey Cott (Kevin) is Corey Cott's brother! So cool.



im changing my un to jugheadjones tbh i hate grand gustin so much now



You change your name but I keep the icon? 👀 Reply

Yass OP, that's for the tag! I love this trash show~ Reply

I'm enjoying this show, I just hate the Grundy storyline. I hope it ends really quickly. I love Josie and the Pussycats so much. Reply

I was really unsure about this show, but I gave it a shot and now I've been sucked in and have watched it every week.



I do think I'll be able to enjoy the show even more once Miss Grundy goes to jail - which hopefully will be where she ends up. Reply

lmfao i love this messy show Reply

i love this trash show and i love the cast, esp the girls Reply

The guy who plays Jason wants to be Dick Grayson.



IN ALFRED PENNYWORTH'S NAME, I REBUKE THIS IDEA! Reply

Same. He's got nice arms tho Reply

I stan this cast so hard! Reply

♥ op's icon



♥ asha



♥ this dumbass show Reply

With Archie company making a big deal with WB, I really hope we get a Sabrina show sometime. Reply

I am an almost-32-year-old woman who is in love with Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones and I regret nothing. Reply

