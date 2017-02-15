Riverdale Roundup: Extended Episode 1x04 Promo and the Cast Hanging Out
In tomorrow's episode, Jughead fights to keep the local Drive-In open. His reasons are more personal then he'll initially let on (hint: it's gotta due with the spoilers out there). And the girls find out about Grundy/Archie and are understandably freaked out.
Also, filming for the season has wrapped.
Yesterday, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lilli Reinhart, and Camilla Mendes wished people a Happy Valentine's Day on what happened to be the last day of filming
And for fun, here's Asha Bromfield (Melody) and KJ Apa (Archie) doing a cover of Black Beatles.
And then Asha Bromfield and Camila Mendes (Veronica) harmonizing together
for grantgustin & musicnkisses
this post sent me clicking through all their instagrams and now i love this fucking cast and its like i rly dont have the extra emotional energy these days 2 start stanning an archie reboot !
I can't believe I've been sucked into another trashy CW show. The gay undertones on this show are wild though.
#Justice4Beronica
Stop making trying to make this ~tantalizing~ save the kid and demonize the pedophile!!!
I really hope Cheryl, Betty and Veronica team up and become friends and become the ot3 we need
I'm in love with Cami Mendes 😍
I also think Ethel is sketchy af she's giving me that lamb from zootopia vibes
And that spoiler for Betty is on the nose, if knew something was up with her.
I do think I'll be able to enjoy the show even more once Miss Grundy goes to jail - which hopefully will be where she ends up.
IN ALFRED PENNYWORTH'S NAME, I REBUKE THIS IDEA!
♥ asha
♥ this dumbass show