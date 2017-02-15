Janken

Riverdale Roundup: Extended Episode 1x04 Promo and the Cast Hanging Out



In tomorrow's episode, Jughead fights to keep the local Drive-In open. His reasons are more personal then he'll initially let on (hint: it's gotta due with the spoilers out there). And the girls find out about Grundy/Archie and are understandably freaked out.

Also, filming for the season has wrapped.

Yesterday, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lilli Reinhart, and Camilla Mendes wished people a Happy Valentine's Day on what happened to be the last day of filming



And for fun, here's Asha Bromfield (Melody) and KJ Apa (Archie) doing a cover of Black Beatles.



And then Asha Bromfield and Camila Mendes (Veronica) harmonizing together




source/source/source/source/source
for grantgustin & musicnkisses
Tagged: , , ,