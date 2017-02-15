The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x03

disappointed but not surprised by theo. idk why he even bothered participating, he clearly didn't give a shit? i loveeee when TJ drags quitters though lmao.



i was sad for anika, though i knew jenna would beat her time.



I haaaaaaate johnny bananas

so excited to see CT and laurel and camilanator Reply

Same, I desperately want him to stop being on this show. It's pathetic at this point. Reply

Camilla is disgusting. Reply

I just want to know who CT had a child with. Reply

Can Ashley go a single season without hopping on the first dick that looks at her jw?







I hate bananas I hope they all gang up on him and make him cry and ct wears him as a backpack again





How is next week the last time to win your way into the oasis? are they going to eliminate everyone who didnt get a ticket or what? theres too many people left for that to work right? Reply

i dont watch actual real world... she didnt even last an episode??? lol wtf?





johnny is pathetic hes gotta be like 35+ go get a real job already loser. he never would have won without sarah... and the fact that his whole ~rivalry~ with her at the beginning was over something he 100% would have done to her and has done to others (didnt he do similar to paula?) kills me. He is the WORST! Reply

lmao omg. thats a horrible comment to make if it was in the context im thinking it was. Reply

ashley is probs just there because people think shes hot





ugh i have the episode in which bananas gets backpacked on my dvr and it's absolutely iconique, never gets old, you know he's still ashamed of it, i hope he gets reminded of it on the show. he's such garbage, he probably even voted for trump (idgaf about anyone's opinions, look at his twitter, and tell me he doesn't sound like a trumputo supporter) Reply

people think she's hot? I dont get that either. I don't think she's cute at all. Def the least attractive girl this season probably. Reply

i read vevmo sometimes and yeah there's comments about her being hot. ia with you.



if we're gonna talk about who's hot, i really like laurel, latoya, and jenna. cara maria too, but she kinda annoys me on twitter. Reply

i always thought cara maria was so pretty. as for the guys cory is the only one i really find attractive Reply

Ashley's annoying, but she is entertaining. Reply

I'm ready for the champs to show up. I can't stand Amanda. Something about her tone and attitude that is like nails on a chalkboard. Reply

shes annoying, i hated her last season but tbh ive barely noticed her this season. Reply

She really hasn't done much but I'm tired of seeing her confessionals already. Reply

I'm finally caught up. I don't watch the Real World or AYTO so the new faces are kind of blurring together for me. It's nice to have people like Jenna and Cory around that I remember from past seasons. Reply

Ashley is so funny. I wish Jenna had been knocked out tho. And all the guys except like Shane are annoying. Can't wait for the veterans to come in bc Im bored already. Reply

Also Hunter's face annoys me. He looks like he posts videos of himself singing country covers on Facebook and wants to try out for the voice. I bet he drives a pick up with the bed full of old beer cans and a confederate flag sticker. Reply

i feel like you nailed him perfectly. He is probably sharing conservative memes on fb as we speak. Reply

Hunter's face is disturbing. his eyebrows look penciled in Reply

he looks like a thumb with a fug face drawn on Reply

