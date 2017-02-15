Angelina Jolie

The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x03




Challenge- Shell Shocked
Underdogs that have earned a spot in the Oasis don't compete in this challenge.
1 woman and 1 man are put in pairs.
Take boats into the lake while one partner stands the whole time.
Must retrieve coconuts from 4 checkpoints.
Get back to shore and throw coconuts into basket until it comes down.




Winners - Hunter and Ashley


Nominations
The winners of the challenge get to choose 1 woman and 1 man.

Jenna and Theo


The rest of the underdogs nominated
Cory and Anika


Elimination - Who's Got Balls
Hike up mountain/cliff to get to platform.
Grab all the ball in their basket and jump off the platform. The woman and man with the most balls are the winners. If there is a tie, winner will be determined by time.


Eliminated
Theo and Anika




