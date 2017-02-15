The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x03
Challenge- Shell Shocked
Underdogs that have earned a spot in the Oasis don't compete in this challenge.
1 woman and 1 man are put in pairs.
Take boats into the lake while one partner stands the whole time.
Must retrieve coconuts from 4 checkpoints.
Get back to shore and throw coconuts into basket until it comes down.
Winners - Hunter and Ashley
Nominations
The winners of the challenge get to choose 1 woman and 1 man.
Jenna and Theo
The rest of the underdogs nominated
Cory and Anika
Elimination - Who's Got Balls
Hike up mountain/cliff to get to platform.
Grab all the ball in their basket and jump off the platform. The woman and man with the most balls are the winners. If there is a tie, winner will be determined by time.
Eliminated
Theo and Anika
i was sad for anika, though i knew jenna would beat her time.
so excited to see CT and laurel and camilanator
I hate bananas I hope they all gang up on him and make him cry and ct wears him as a backpack again
How is next week the last time to win your way into the oasis? are they going to eliminate everyone who didnt get a ticket or what? theres too many people left for that to work right?
johnny is pathetic hes gotta be like 35+ go get a real job already loser. he never would have won without sarah... and the fact that his whole ~rivalry~ with her at the beginning was over something he 100% would have done to her and has done to others (didnt he do similar to paula?) kills me. He is the WORST!
ugh i have the episode in which bananas gets backpacked on my dvr and it's absolutely iconique, never gets old, you know he's still ashamed of it, i hope he gets reminded of it on the show. he's such garbage, he probably even voted for trump (idgaf about anyone's opinions, look at his twitter, and tell me he doesn't sound like a trumputo supporter)
if we're gonna talk about who's hot, i really like laurel, latoya, and jenna. cara maria too, but she kinda annoys me on twitter.
according to sarah, that house johnny showed is his mom's and hasn't been listed in decades. i still don't feel bad for her about losing the money (i think she was a sad idiot begging for johnny's praise that whole season).
hope zach gets sent home asap
i don't like looking at hunter's face. at all.
i feel sorry for the girls going against cara maria and laurel. they're gonna get sqashed.