Court rules that LAPD illegally searched home of Sandra Bullock's stalker
Court: LAPD illegally searched home of Sandra Bullock's stalker, so it can't use the weapons it found as evidence https://t.co/NVdo5fSLyl pic.twitter.com/C6Rj9nQ1nx— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 15, 2017
- In June 2014, Joshua Corbett was arrested after breaking into Bullock's home while she was sleeping. He had a letter on him saying “You are my wife by law, the law of God and belong to me,” and while he had no guns on him at the time, investigators discovered that he had 8 registered in his name.
- They held him for 30 hours without a phone call before interrogating him, ignored his request not to be interviewed, and pressured him into signing a consent for a search by threatening to use a prybar and battering ram on his parents' house. After reviewing a transcript of the interrogation, an LAPD detective wrote a note to the prosecutor saying “Doesn’t look good. I honestly hope this can be settled without a trial.”
- The court found that "[t]he police ignored his repeated and unambiguous invocations of his right to remain silent." Because the LAPD didn't even attempt to get a warrant, even though they had probable cause and based everything on the unlawful interrogation, the "inevitable discovery" exception to their warrantless search doesn't apply, and the more than 30 weapons found at Corbett's house cannot be used in court. 24 of the 26 felony charges against him could be dropped. His attorneys are hoping this means it will be easier to get a reduction in bail and push for mental health treatment rather than prison.
SOURCES: 1 2