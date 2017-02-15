Mariah Carey celebrates Valentine's day in the tub

She don't respect herself Reply

Thread

Link

Her dancer boyfriend is so hot. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like it was just yesterday I heard about her super huge and gaudy engagement ring Reply

Thread

Link

Is this just for the show? I didn't even buy his crush on camera. Reply

Thread

Link

shes dating her backup dancer? how jlo of her Reply

Thread

Link

Confetti titties! Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder how all his scruff hookups must think of this Reply

Thread

Link

She's so thirsty. Reply

Thread

Link

embarrassingly so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw very little of her reality show with him on it and it was really hard for me to believe the relationship between these two. I definitely felt very fake and showy. I'm not sure I buy these two as a legit couple Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even care, I love her gaudy ass Reply

Thread

Link

are those...hershey's kisses on her bra? sigh. Reply

Thread

Link

👀 he's cute Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao, so it's real? they're really together? i thought it was just for her tv show. that dancer was annoying to me. Reply

Thread

Link

She is so tacky and dated, but she thinks she is serving us something palatable. Reply

Thread

Link

Right?! Considering her legendary status, she could be giving us so much more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link