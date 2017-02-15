Mariah Carey celebrates Valentine's day in the tub
Single-songwriter Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share photos from a Valentine's Day celebration with dancer beau Bryan Tanaka. The young couple looked festive and fun, with matching champagne flutes in hand. Carey also took two photos in a different tub, this time wearing a silver studded bra. This may be a Valentine's tradition, as Carey shared a similar photo in 2013 in which she lay in the tub wearing a candy bra, that time promoting her single "You're Mine (Eternal)".
Source: 1 2 3
