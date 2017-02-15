RFK Jr and Robert De Niro offer $100,000 to anyone who can prove vaccines are safe

anti vaxxers are the dumbest fucking people, i s2g. Reply

Thread

Link

dumber than Trump supporters? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There is significant overlap. RFK Jr is an environmental activist and a NoDAPL supporter. You'd think he'd have better understanding of science but he was also one of the first Dems to make a beeline for Trump Tower once Trump won the election. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Pretty sure a lot of them run in the same science-hating circles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's a lot of overlap tbh, although the anti-vax movement is one of the few that is very bipartisan



Edited at 2017-02-16 02:15 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One and the same tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I consider them to be even worse because the ones who really pump this lie and then build brands off of it tend to have at minimum a bachelor's degree. Awful doctors actually are who legitimized this bullshit to a lot of people just to make even more money selling snake oil cures for autism.



Edited at 2017-02-16 02:25 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I run in some natural parenting circles and unfortunately run into anti-vaxxers ALL THE TIME. They're so dumb. They're STILL insisting vaccines cause autism. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh no not Robert DeNiro?!! Reply

Thread

Link

every single anti-vaxxer deserves to fucking die Reply

Thread

Link

Jenny McCarthy should burn in hell for the shit she has PERSONALLY caused. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like how she tries to act like now it wasnt her fault at all and shes done nothing wrong. Like BITCH you went on a fucking crusade against vaccines and even convinced Jim Carey to join your crazy ass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. It's child endangerment at best and no child deserves that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

....are you shitting me??????



How fucking dumb are these people?! Reply

Thread

Link

Aren't the millions of people who get vaccines with no ill effects enough evidence?



Besides, it doesn't even work this way. You have to prove that the vaccine caused specific damage. The data already exists to show they're safe. jeezus. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They seriously blame everything on vaccines. Kid has autism? Oh, I shouldn't have vaccinated! Kid has allergies? It was those vaccines! They seriously see connections everywhere and the whole "aborted fetuses go into vaccines" trope is another I see a lot. I hate them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ikr? Like, can I just submit my fully vaccinated self as evidence and get the cash? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking idiots



It's ironic they're asking for proof when the "vaccines cause autism!" claim was falsified. Hmm



Edited at 2017-02-16 01:58 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

de niro is still doing this anti-vaxxer crap? pathetic. Reply

Thread

Link

i totally thought de niro took a pro-vaccine stance.

i wonder which old white man i'm thinking of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the same thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So... any freshman biology student?

Reply

Thread

Link

Lol right? Even after one microbiology class, it's a pretty easy thing to explain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Someone's gonna get their student loans paid off! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started writing a comment dragging Robert Downey Jr, but my literacy came through! Reply

Thread

Link

SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG I was writing a facebook post to the same effect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

drag him anyway, i hate him lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahah idiots. Oh well. Hopefully this'll make some research science $100k richer. Reply

Thread

Link

anti-vaxxers and climate change deniers and people who believe shit coming from trump, like i don't understand how you can hate and deny facts and reality that much. Reply

Thread

Link

Science itself is under attack. It's like living in the days when people denied that the earth revolved around the sun, istg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, it's gotten a lot worse lately. i wish everyone who denied science had to live with the realities of what they deny. like how do they think literally any technology works? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's insane idgi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i recently ran into a fb page/group that believe the earth is flat & nasa is a scamming everyone with their photoshop skills of photos from cassini/juno. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we have access to a wealth of information at our fingertips and this what rings true to them lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This comment feels accurate. But what is causing that? Why is society regressing so much (and in such a short period of time)? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's honestly shocking how these people are so willing to deny factual information and flat out distrust the ones who have essentially dedicated their entire lives to studying this shit. climate change is not a hoax! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg speaking of climate change i just found that video of that politician guy throwing a snowball indoors to prove its a hoax i was pissing myself when i saw it



found it lol i also love how kinda smirks after he throws it this video is ART imo







Edited at 2017-02-16 02:38 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Probably biphobic tbh. Biphobia and anti science go together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

goddammit robert Reply

Thread

Link

saving this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also this (he's an oncologist that's been trying to combat antivaxxers FOR YEARS and yet their idiocy continues) http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And since when do you--a Jill Stein supporter--care about that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i care about actual things that matter, unlike you hitlery loyalists Reply

Parent

Thread



Link