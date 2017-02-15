White Feminists United: Lena Dunham defends Taylor Swift's decision on not speaking up against Trump

She's literally just saying that because Taylor's her friend. Reply

Worst friendship ever Reply

We noticed that @realdonaldtrump's tweets are basically the lyrics to an early 2000s emo song, so we turned them into one. pic.twitter.com/WjquEHrreo — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) February 12, 2017

I love that YouTube channel so much Reply

bless Reply

their facebook is 1000x better Reply

this is something i would've listened to in middle school Reply

omg why is this actually so good Reply

ty for sharing this. lol Reply

oh my GOD this is everything Reply

I'm honestly asking, do you have to be high to enjoy this YT channel? The only funny one is the one with the Repub primary debate and the white morsel near Ted Cruz's mouth Reply

he doesn't deserve this BOP Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

this bop right here!!!!!!!! Reply

omg I have tears in my eyes from laughing Reply

Super Deluxe makes my life better Reply

CRYING Reply

superdeluxe is a gift Reply

this is killing me, oh my god. Reply

When I was lesser known, I was like, "Who could not share their opinion?"



omg



just holy shit @ this sentence coming out of her mouth Reply

Mte Reply

Her narcissism is truly bottomless. Reply

She was just a simple gal wearing custom Zac Posen dresses to her high school graduation, y'all!

WSJ: U.S. intelligence has withheld sensitive information from Trump over concerns it could be leaked or compromised https://t.co/jumsSNTg42 pic.twitter.com/wSa8572M4c — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 16, 2017

girl. didn't i tell you that WaPo and NYT are at war for Trump's head for their trophy wall. Reply

Shut up asshole. I hope all the squad girls fall apart this year. We already started off strong with Karlie Reply

Gigi is also canceled. I wonder who's next. Reply

Selena had that messy response to BLM last year so its well on its way. Reply

last year came for selena after her blm comments

gigi has been #cancelled

karlie has been #cancelled

lena was never activated



who is left? martha hunt lmao Reply

Martha seems more aware than all of them. Seems being the operative word. Reply

Hopefully KKKarla Reply

idk why but "lena was never activated" slayed me Reply

They're literally all awful. Reply

What happened with Karlie? Did I miss something? I thought people liked her. Reply

trumpets on twitter are fuckin scary. wish twitter would do something about them. Reply

slightly unrelated but is anyone else waiting to see if something is gonna leak out around 7 or 8 pm tonight? Reply

Why 7 or 8 pm? Reply

are there rumours something might or is that just the usual time things leak? Reply

are you on the west coast bb? Reply

Edited at 2017-02-16 02:29 am (UTC) Reply

Yes, it's become a nightly ritual. I also now wake-up and my first thought is, "will today be the day??!" Reply

does she ever shut the fuck up? Reply

Goddamnit Lena! Reply

Excellent gif usage. Reply

I wanted to find a McCree High Noon or Pharah Justice Rains from Above. Reply

taylor is definitely *extremely* scared of her stalkers and whatnot so i can see this being one element.



but i truly don't see why she doesn't like, donate to PP or something more ~subtle~. Reply

Mte - its the very least she could do. Reply

but she doesn't do subtle, does she? i feel like any time she donates, like, 3k to a fan or whatever, it's all over the news. i vaguely remember her donating an amount that absolutely was negligible to her, and yet she couldn't bring herself to do it anonymously. Reply

she does do subtle at* times. she donated parts of her tour money to schools in the area she was touring in but no one knew until a school board member tweeted about i think?? but most of celebrity donations are PR related. i don't mind if it gives the charity/organization more attention tho but it's v. obvious she does it for pr.



Edited at 2017-02-16 02:00 am (UTC)

By definition, we wouldn't know about it if she did it anonymously. Reply

i was a part of a dance marathon philanthropy in college and she donated exactly $1,989 so, homegirl ain't subtle. Reply

She wants people to know when she gives big donations. Just another way of stroking her inflated ego. It's great that she gives to charity but charity should be selfless and anonymous. She shouldn't be getting praise for her donations because it's clearly for PR. Reply

she's done it before and ppl have found out about it but being who she is she'll always be in a lose/lose situation. she could be anonymously donating heaps but we'd never know and still call her shit bc we have no idea lol soo she can't really win. if she donates publiclly it's showboating so?? not defending her but like there's no right way around this for her Reply

Lol, go fuck yourself Lena. And fuck Taylor too, stupid rat bitch Reply

So that means Taylor voted for Trump, I take it?



But people are critical about Lena because she's super ignorant and oversharing for someone who claims to be a feminist. Reply

You have to fucking watch it because people are nuts



should have taken your own advice before admitting you got angry you weren't a lesbian and wished you had an abortion. Reply

Lena is textbook definition of over sharing. Reply

girl needs to protect her money Reply

yup she knows that at least 70% of her fans are Trump supporters Reply

Lena Dunham not here for that messy girl



But when it comes to TSwift I don't require public figures to take a stand in politics. If they speak out that's fine and i my or may not agree with them. If they choose not to speak out then that's their business. I hate flip flop messiness more.



And she's not lying about rabid fans doing the most to hate and put a public figure in legit danger if they disagree with everything from song choice to voter preference to ice cream favorite.



I mean the Internet brings out the best and worst in people and the great thing out the 1st amendment of right to free speech is that... you don't have to actually express your opinion on everything.



Edited at 2017-02-16 01:48 am (UTC)

lmfao, she's always taking hits for taylor and taylor can't even respond to her texts with full sentences. Reply

lol mte Reply

taylor doesn't give a shit about anyone except taylor. all of her girls have caped for her in some way, shape, or form and yet you never hear her come to their defense for anything. Reply

