White Feminists United: Lena Dunham defends Taylor Swift's decision on not speaking up against Trump




In an interview with Rolling Stone, the journalist mentioned that Taylor Swift took a lot of heat for not speaking up, in response Dunham defended La Diabla's decisions by saying she did it to stay safe:

"I just think everyone has to do it their way. When I was lesser known, I was like, "Who could not share their opinion?" Then I found out that when you talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they're coming to your house. You have to fucking watch it because people are nuts."

