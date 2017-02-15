White Feminists United: Lena Dunham defends Taylor Swift's decision on not speaking up against Trump
Lena Dunham on why she's ending #Girls, Taylor Swift and more https://t.co/HosFaJK91h pic.twitter.com/IG801yPqTg— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 16, 2017
In an interview with Rolling Stone, the journalist mentioned that Taylor Swift took a lot of heat for not speaking up, in response Dunham defended La Diabla's decisions by saying she did it to stay safe:
"I just think everyone has to do it their way. When I was lesser known, I was like, "Who could not share their opinion?" Then I found out that when you talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they're coming to your house. You have to fucking watch it because people are nuts."
SOURCE
fixed it mods
omg
just holy shit @ this sentence coming out of her mouth
gigi has been #cancelled
karlie has been #cancelled
lena was never activated
who is left? martha hunt lmao
ask, and you shall receive
Edited at 2017-02-16 02:29 am (UTC)
but i truly don't see why she doesn't like, donate to PP or something more ~subtle~.
Edited at 2017-02-16 02:00 am (UTC)
But people are critical about Lena because she's super ignorant and oversharing for someone who claims to be a feminist.
should have taken your own advice before admitting you got angry you weren't a lesbian and wished you had an abortion.
But when it comes to TSwift I don't require public figures to take a stand in politics. If they speak out that's fine and i my or may not agree with them. If they choose not to speak out then that's their business. I hate flip flop messiness more.
And she's not lying about rabid fans doing the most to hate and put a public figure in legit danger if they disagree with everything from song choice to voter preference to ice cream favorite.
I mean the Internet brings out the best and worst in people and the great thing out the 1st amendment of right to free speech is that... you don't have to actually express your opinion on everything.
Edited at 2017-02-16 01:48 am (UTC)