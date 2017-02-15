Black Canary

Comic book Roundup




-Archie #17
-Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #12
-Angel Season 11 #2
-Buffy The Vampire Slayer Season 11 #4
-Batman #17
-Batwoman Rebirth #1
-Green Arrow #17
-Justice League #15
-Superman #17
-Walking Dead #164
-Captain America Steve Rogers #11
-Gamora #3
-Mighty Thor #16
-Uncanny X-Men #18





-Oliver & Dinah will be hitting a rough patch pretty soon















DC plans on advertising their comics in movie theaters with comic shops able to add their contact info added in





-Roy has been absent from Green Arrow comics since New52 started up
-They will be tackling his iconic drug issues but with an update

Source S2
