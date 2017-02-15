Ava DuVernay on the cover of Essence

The talented director, activist and Oscar nominee @Ava DuVernay graces our March 2017 cover! Pick yours up on Friday, 2/17. pic.twitter.com/EJvy9jad6S — ESSENCE (@Essence) February 15, 2017

Shooting on the hillsides of rural New Zealand and just heard about BAFTA for @13THFilm. Beaming with pride + gratitude. #ChangeIsGonnaCome pic.twitter.com/HQAB5ai3vE — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 12, 2017

As a publicist, I worked with her on many stories for my clients. Now, my own story. Full circle moment. Thanks then and now, @CoriMurray. pic.twitter.com/FrdiWhoNbg — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 15, 2017

DuVernay is on the March cover of Essence. She also recently won the BAFTA for Best Feature Documentary for 13th and is up for an Oscar for the film.