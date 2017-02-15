Constance Wu to Star in 'Crazy Rich Asians'




-Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu will play Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American economics professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick for his best friend's wedding. There she finds out that Nick is super wealthy and possibly the most wanted bachelor in Asia.
-Crazy Rich Asians will be directed by John M. Chu and will feature an all Asian cast.
-The project does not have a release date/has not been officially green lit, but has been put on the development fast track.

