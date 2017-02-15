Constance Wu to Star in 'Crazy Rich Asians'
Exclusive: @ConstanceWu to star in 'Crazy Rich Asians' https://t.co/cNG5wk0DcX pic.twitter.com/vAwuV4OuN8— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2017
-Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu will play Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American economics professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick for his best friend's wedding. There she finds out that Nick is super wealthy and possibly the most wanted bachelor in Asia.
-Crazy Rich Asians will be directed by John M. Chu and will feature an all Asian cast.
-The project does not have a release date/has not been officially green lit, but has been put on the development fast track.
TBH I've never watched Fresh off the Boat, but I just love her for her activism and because she's pretty. I want her to have all the roles.
Also YESSSSSS to this news!
oooh what is that?
The comic is so good idk if an adaptation can ever live up to the source material
I couldn't stand these books, but I'll probably watch the movie anyway.
Like she might as well speak her mind because Asian directors are the ones who are supporting her/hiring her. She'll never lose out on an Affleck project or whatever because he doesn't cast Asians.