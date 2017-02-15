Constance Wu to Star in 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Yay! This will be so good for her!



TBH I've never watched Fresh off the Boat, but I just love her for her activism and because she's pretty. I want her to have all the roles. Reply

It's a cute show! Watch from the beginning imo Reply

It's the best sitcom Reply

It's a cute family sitcom and as someone who grew up in the 90s, the nostalgia is REAL. Reply

If you like her you should watch the show. It basically revolves around her now cause she's the shining star. Reply

Just saw this, tweeted about it, and Queen Constance herself liked my tweet I'm dying



Also YESSSSSS to this news! Reply

This show and the show with Native American cast members make me so very happy. Hooray for no whitewashing! Reply

the show with Native American cast members



oooh what is that? Reply

It's called "Scalped"! It's based on a DC comic, I think. Reply

Scalped.



The comic is so good idk if an adaptation can ever live up to the source material Reply

Pleaaaaase let this be good. Puh-lease. Reply

I love her sfm plz nobody spill any tea Reply

YEEEESSSSS She's so perfect for Rachel (other than being shorter than Rachel should be, but that's not a problem) Reply

Yessss, I just submitted this post too. So happy for Constance!! She'll kill it. Reply

Good for her! Reply

Good for her! I honestly would have been surprised if they went with someone else.



I couldn't stand these books, but I'll probably watch the movie anyway. Reply

YASSSS FUCKING YESSSSSSSS!!!! I love her sfm. she's amazing for speaking out knowing it could affect her career. I'm glad she's still getting opportunities thrown her way. Reply

Fantastic news! So looking forward to more casting news for this. Reply

i'm not a huge fan of hers, but it's encouraging to see that her career isn't suffering despite her being so outspoken wrt hollywood. ofc this is a project helmed by an asian director who's committed to boosting other asians, she could still end up blacklisted by white directors. Reply

TBH this reminds of of something Amandla said where she was like "LOL I'm not going to shut up because I'm not losing out on roles because white directors won't hire me anyway".



Like she might as well speak her mind because Asian directors are the ones who are supporting her/hiring her. She'll never lose out on an Affleck project or whatever because he doesn't cast Asians. Reply

Ha, good point... although idk I figure that since the Afflecks are well connected, anyone who speaks out against them risks burning bridges with their friends? IDK HOW HOLLYWOOD NETWORKING WORKS Reply

Hey white ppl complaining abt #Hamilton cry me a fucking river;POC feel this every day of our lives & u have to feel it once? Boo fuckin hoo — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) March 31, 2016 iconic Reply

Queen Reply

That's great to hear! Reply

