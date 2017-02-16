Scarlett Johansson: Monogamy is 'not natural'
In an interview with Playboy magazine, ScarJo opened up about her recent separation from her second husband Romain Dauriac
"I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing... I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It's something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond."
Are you monogomous ONTD?
that being said, I think 'monogamy is natural or unnatural' is a stupid argument to prove or disprove. its OBVIOUS humans needing relationships is natural. we all crave it. some of us need a lot of them, some of us only need one. but we need them because we need the safety, dependability, loyalty, etc. so of course that extends to sexual and romantic relationships. but for some people they dont NEED those type of relationships forever. it just depends on where you get what you need from IDK.
but the whole argument like were fucking swans or something, like what is natural or unnatural for us sexually or romantically is so dumb. we dont have a baseline evolution necessity like that, our relationships dont function from a place of Id. *shrug*
Being a parent is hard and a lot of work, does that make it unnatural?
I feel like this argument is such a cop-out. I mean, if you want to be promiscuous, that's fine, but just own it. Don't try to make it about monogamy being "unnatural."
sure, bc not being monogamous and being promiscuous are pretty much the same thing.
i have a few friends in a consensual polyamorous relationship, but the majority of people (usually married men) i've known who claim they have an "arrangement" with their s.o.'s are just cheaters
However, I can see how if you are separated from you partner for long stretches of time it would be easy to find it difficult to maintain intimacy which would then lead to falling out of love. If you're living different lives then of course it makes everything harder.
All relationships are work. I don't know a poly person who is like OH MANY MY LIFE AND RELATIONSHIPS ARE SO EASY.
I think relationship dynamics are different for everyone and what works for each of us is a mystery to solve and I could write an entire fucking essay about it, really. It's interesting! My biggest respect goes to people who take the time to look inward, figure out what works for them, and live it with honesty.
doesn't always mean it's reciprocal though.... :'(
I'm all for monogamy, and I'm also for being open and honest about what you want out of a relationship. Don't be a dick and hurt people.