Scarlett Johansson: Monogamy is 'not natural'

So did she cheat on him or did he cheat on her?

Came here to ask that!

lol right?

exactly

i think if you come out of a relationship saying that it's not natural for ppl to be monogamous, it's more likely that you were the cheater, bc otherwise that's an oddly forgiving view to have of your cheating ex since it absolves them of a lot of responsibility.... but i'm a vindictive asshole who would never be that forgiving towards a cheater, so what do i know lol

Probably neither going by her full response

I've always felt like Ryan Reynolds cheated on her and that's why that marriage ended but this comment makes it sound like she cheated this time around so after being on both sides of it she's just like...nah, not for me.

lol that was my first thought

She definitely has cheated before so.

I'm guessing if she believes this, she must be a cheater.





Reply

I kind of agree that it's probably not natural for us but idk I still like the idea of it lol

It isn't natural... because it is hard/work. Okay.

Exactly, it's a weird argument. Lots of things are hard work but that doesn't mean they aren't not natural. I don't like working out but pretty sure it's a natural thing to do (OK, shitty comparison but I hope you guys get me).

working out being a natural thing to do is something my entire life has worked to disprove lmaoooooo.



that being said, I think 'monogamy is natural or unnatural' is a stupid argument to prove or disprove. its OBVIOUS humans needing relationships is natural. we all crave it. some of us need a lot of them, some of us only need one. but we need them because we need the safety, dependability, loyalty, etc. so of course that extends to sexual and romantic relationships. but for some people they dont NEED those type of relationships forever. it just depends on where you get what you need from IDK.



but the whole argument like were fucking swans or something, like what is natural or unnatural for us sexually or romantically is so dumb. we dont have a baseline evolution necessity like that, our relationships dont function from a place of Id. *shrug* Reply

Nah, that's a fair comparison.



Being a parent is hard and a lot of work, does that make it unnatural? Reply

idk it comes so natural to me, when i'm in a relationship i am only with that person and have eyes only for said person. maybe i'm weird

The logic of someone who think's they're smarter than they actually are.

i want to say to her "well, I bet your dumb baby was hard work...thusly, UNNATURAL"

Right? She just had a kid, and my GOD, children are a heaping pile of hard work, but I don't think anyone would call it "unnatural."

I think being an alive person in the world is hard work but pretty sure no one's going to argue that it isn't natural.

Lol right? It's hard work for me to not punch people in the face at times but generally speaking, keeping yourself in check is looked upon as a good thing.

lol I know. Any type of relationship is work. Doesn't mean the work isn't worth it.

You know what else is not natural? Eating with forks but we still like it anyway

so which one of them cheated

I am, actually.



I feel like this argument is such a cop-out. I mean, if you want to be promiscuous, that's fine, but just own it. Don't try to make it about monogamy being "unnatural." Reply

Mte. This is a cop out that makes it okay to cheat. I guess that's "natural".

mte, people who say these are always the weakest type of people like, I've know loads of people who wouldn't call themselves monogamous but they'll just say that. They'll tell you they have no interest in one at a time shit, they won't make up some lie like this to try and defend themselves. There's just no point in saying relationships are this one size fist all thing.

exactly. some people aren't meant to be in long term monogamous relationships and that's fine - just don't shit on people who are into them.

I mean, if you want to be promiscuous



sure, bc not being monogamous and being promiscuous are pretty much the same thing.



sure, bc not being monogamous and being promiscuous are pretty much the same thing. Reply

also that those are the only 2 options lol. you're monogamous or YOU'RE A SLUT.

And I responded to the wrong comment again, my bad.



Edited at 2017-02-16 12:46 am (UTC) Reply

I feel like this is a thing cheaters/people who have been cheated on say.

Reply

Exactly

Pretty much what my ex said to me when he admitted he cheated on me. He should have thought about that before he stuck his prick in three of his exes.

Wow, what a dick (literally and figuratively). Much love to you.

i'm sorry bb <3 he is a moron *hugs*

Same thing my soon-to-be-ex-husband said to me. Like, congrats to you for figuring out your preferences but I'd have liked to know that before you cheated so I could dump your ass earlier.

It's usually to justify and minimize it after the fact.

Partially true, but it's not a big deal imo. Some people feel that way and it's fine, I hate when it becomes a dick measuring contest between monogamous and polyamorous people

Edited at 2017-02-16 12:00 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-16 12:00 am (UTC) Reply

yep



i have a few friends in a consensual polyamorous relationship, but the majority of people (usually married men) i've known who claim they have an "arrangement" with their s.o.'s are just cheaters Reply

yep

yep, they've got to find a way to justify it and instead of saying "Hey, how about I just tell my partners I don't want to get serious??????????" they decide on this weird lie and only spout it once they're caught.

exactly what i was thinking

Seriously. I am beyond sick of people making this weak-ass argument to try and make themselves feel better for failing at monagamy.

Is it really that much work? I've never had an issue.



However, I can see how if you are separated from you partner for long stretches of time it would be easy to find it difficult to maintain intimacy which would then lead to falling out of love. If you're living different lives then of course it makes everything harder. Reply

I don't find monogamy to be 'work' at all. the thought of not being with my girlfriend never even crosses my mind. Maybe im just lucky and its completely normal if she doesnt like monogamy, but to say everyone finds it to be work just aint true

I actually would find it more of work to juggle people and their feelings.

Holy fuck yes! Obviously not a representative sample but seeing bits of the Sister Wives show like... god damn that's a lot of work to juggle so many people and their needs/feelings.

Lol true. Too much damn work.

lol right? i've read online "guides" on how to have an ethical poly relationship and holy shit there's so much juggling/negotiation involved because it's so easy for one person to feel left out or like an afterthought.

me too, someone always feels left out or one of your partners wants to be THE one and gets jealous or whatever of the other

Same, I'm hardcore monogamous and I enjoy being that way

I've been in poly and mono relationships and I found it so much more work to be poly. I don't have the time or the energy or the ability to connect with people in that way. I am happily in a monogamous relationship now.



All relationships are work. I don't know a poly person who is like OH MANY MY LIFE AND RELATIONSHIPS ARE SO EASY.



I think relationship dynamics are different for everyone and what works for each of us is a mystery to solve and I could write an entire fucking essay about it, really. It's interesting! My biggest respect goes to people who take the time to look inward, figure out what works for them, and live it with honesty.



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

i like her hair. i want to have it that short, then the "what if it doesn't suit me and i regret it?" thing stops me.

But then it grows out in a matter of weeks anyway, so no harm no foul. Give it a try!

In my case it really doesn't :( i'm trying to grow an ugly ass haircut and it just doesn't grow. But probably after my graduation i'll try!

Say what I always say to myself before a haircut, quoting the Great and Terrible Cersei:

"It's just hair. And hair grows back."



"It's just hair. And hair grows back." Reply

i've been dying to get a pixie cut a la mia farrow but I'm pretty sure it

tbh i find it easy to be monogamous. as soon as i'm in a relationship i only have eyes for him and is the most attractive person to me inside and out.



doesn't always mean it's reciprocal though.... :'( Reply

so she's a cheater Reply

i mean polygamy exists



edit: LMAO i meant polyamory



ill show myself out



Edited at 2017-02-15 11:57 pm (UTC) Reply

uhms i guess? i don't know sis, i'm an extremely monogamous person and when i hear that line to me it just shouts "cheater"

but then again, i'm weird Reply

lol Reply

Talk about not staying in your lane Reply

This tells us so much girl.





I'm all for monogamy, and I'm also for being open and honest about what you want out of a relationship. Don't be a dick and hurt people. Reply

Yup, all of this. Reply

1000000x yes! as long as partners are on the same page and honest with each other! i wish more people would think this way!! Reply

