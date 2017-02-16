Rih BBall

Scarlett Johansson: Monogamy is 'not natural'




In an interview with Playboy magazine, ScarJo opened up about her recent separation from her second husband Romain Dauriac

"I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it's a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing... I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it's work. It's a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing. It's something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond."

