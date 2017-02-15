Jeonghan

Kpop Post: NCT Dream, Wonder Girls,Taeyeon...

NCT Dream's MV for "My first and last" (or Shinee's Sherlock 2.0) which already earned them their first win on a music show



Wonder Girls goodbye track "Draw Me"


Taeyeon channeling a Caucasian woman for her "I got Love" mv teaser, ditching the cute concept for something more sexy.


MELODYDAY- Kiss on the Lips


BP Rania finally performs a song with Alex taking part in the full performance. (the song is better than their title track)


Are you excited for Taeyeon's solo album? or are you waiting on f(x) like i am?
