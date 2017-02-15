Kpop Post: NCT Dream, Wonder Girls,Taeyeon...

I was going to post Kiss on the Lips in the comments so I was surprised to already see it in the post!! :D Reply

ffs I just want a blackpink comeback. It feels like everyone and their mothers are coming back except blackpink Reply

#JustYGThings TBQH Reply

on the opposite end of the spectrum, MIXX song is still an adorable BOP:







RIP Wonder Girls. A group that did what you did for kpop on an international level deserve better than to not even get a final video together but I can at least take comfort in the fact that all 7 of you still support & appreciate each other. I really am feeling Cross Gene's new song, even if the live stages are a vocal disappointment (waring: blood & graphic violence) -on the opposite end of the spectrum, MIXX song is still an adorable BOP: Reply

I'm waiting for fx too op keep Krystals solo and just give us an fx comeback sm!



Nct dream are adorable the choreo and performances made me love their song Reply

I'm happy alex is dancing for once but the choreography is a mess lol. I'm so happy for the nct children even tho chewing gum was a far superior song. not here for taeyeon taking boas comeback spot!



Edited at 2017-02-16 12:07 am (UTC) Reply

I'm waiting for BoA. Taeyeon and SM can both choke. Reply

BoA supposed to be making a comeback in late April or May iirc Reply

Actually she was supposed to make a comeback this month. She has 4 concerts scheduled in Japan in May.

I'm still bitter about Wonder Girls I need more girl groups, not less of them. If 48/46G wasn't so bland now I'll be set, but that is not the case Reply

When will shitty boy groups disband tbh It's always girl groups Reply

i am waiting for f(x)'s comeback like where is it Reply

Loving NCT Dream and all their preciously adorable selves! Those kids can sing and dance better than a lot of other older idols.



I feel like a proud mom every time I see them perform! Lol Reply

I'll miss the Wonder Girls :(



Go away Taeyeon Swift. Reply

Waiting for Gfriend's comeback. I liked Taeyeon's first mini so I'll check out the album Reply

