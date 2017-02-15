Kpop Post: NCT Dream, Wonder Girls,Taeyeon...
NCT Dream's MV for "My first and last" (or Shinee's Sherlock 2.0) which already earned them their first win on a music show
Wonder Girls goodbye track "Draw Me"
Taeyeon channeling a Caucasian woman for her "I got Love" mv teaser, ditching the cute concept for something more sexy.
MELODYDAY- Kiss on the Lips
BP Rania finally performs a song with Alex taking part in the full performance. (the song is better than their title track)
Source: 1,2,3,4,5
Are you excited for Taeyeon's solo album? or are you waiting on f(x) like i am?
Wonder Girls goodbye track "Draw Me"
Taeyeon channeling a Caucasian woman for her "I got Love" mv teaser, ditching the cute concept for something more sexy.
MELODYDAY- Kiss on the Lips
BP Rania finally performs a song with Alex taking part in the full performance. (the song is better than their title track)
Source: 1,2,3,4,5
Are you excited for Taeyeon's solo album? or are you waiting on f(x) like i am?
on the opposite end of the spectrum, MIXX song is still an adorable BOP:
RIP Wonder Girls. A group that did what you did for kpop on an international level deserve better than to not even get a final video together but I can at least take comfort in the fact that all 7 of you still support & appreciate each other.
Nct dream are adorable the choreo and performances made me love their song
Edited at 2017-02-16 12:07 am (UTC)
BoA supposed to be making a comeback in late April or May iirc
When will shitty boy groups disband tbh
It's always girl groups
I feel like a proud mom every time I see them perform! Lol
Go away Taeyeon Swift.