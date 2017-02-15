Guillermo del Toro talks about the art of filmmaking, his new series Trollhunters, and death

Trollhunters is a pretty cute series. I love all the troll designs.



The changelings are my fave. 👀 Reply

I just watched Pacific Rim again on Monday and I forgot how much I loved it. Guillermo deserves more love as a filmmaker. Reply

ugh that paragraph about death just gave me so much anxiety Reply

I know this is the worst place to say it but Pacific Rim >>>>>>>> everything else. Reply

I love Pacific Rim idc if it's silly.



I'm sad that ONTD turned on it so fast lol. Reply

I thought everyone here loved Pacific Rim?



I only ended up watching it because of how obsessed ONTD was with it at the time. Reply

Really? ONTD liked it for awhile but then they turned on it really quickly, I remember when Godzilla came out and ppl were here claiming it was better than Pac-Rim which yikes.

eta this didn't mean to sound snarky or anything, i see a lot of dislike for the movie here, is all.



Was PR good? I love kaiju movies, but I never bothered with PR (I think the obnoxious nouveau kaiju fans annoyed me too much). Reply

The first time I didn't really like it - the second time? I enjoyed it. Reply

i fucking loved that movie Reply

i liked it too Reply

People don't like Pacific Rim here? WTF? Reply

I liked PR a lot more once all the hype died down. Tumblr and twitter were absolutely up its butthole for months. Reply

you mean for Guillermo's movies? because Pan's Labyrinth is the superior Guillermo movie Reply

That quote about death is heavy. Reply

To answer the question, I'm not dying, and yet I already regret the time I spend here.



tbh though, I really do live in fear that I'm going to die disappointed in myself and the life I lived. Reply

Damn how much storage in on that ipad.



& oh another 'why can't people just accept bad shit don't be pc' quote. Boring. Imperfection is okay for not picking up your socks, not about human decency. Reply

hmm maybe i misunderstood his quote but I took it to mean how people should judge ppl by their actions and if shows if they are good ppl, even though sometimes they might not say things right. like we don't have to accept bad things and we should help ppl understand why things might be wrong/hurtful, but not so quick to suddenly label them a horrible person. Reply

not a fan of his filmography, but i love his love for films tbh Reply

same Reply

That quote about death hit me hard Reply

Trollhunters is so god damn good. It's one of the best things Dreamworks has done in a while. I'm so caught up in it, and the voice cast is top notch. Reply

I keep meaning to watch Hellboy and it sequel. Reply

I kinda find them to be overrated compared to the rest of his filmography but Ron Perlman as Hellboy is great. Reply

Idk, without "calling out" my mom, my husband and my best friend every time they made bigoted statements, they would not have become more ethical. My best friend used to believe in the ABORTIONS ARE ALL LATE TERM myth until I called him out. My mom used to believe Muslims would "play victim." My husband used to believe bisexuals were "just confused." Even though it stressed me out, and made us fight, I called them out. I took them to task.

There is a point to be made about jumping the gun and dog piling someone as a community that can harm discourse more than it can help, but on a personal level I call people out all the time in person. Do I let some things slide? Of course. I pick and choose my battles. Reply

Yea my mom has always been a democrat but had some kind of right leaning or prejudice mentalities and she's come such a long way bc I used to challenge her on it. ITA about picking your battle though, I think it's really important Reply

I read this article a couple of years ago and it's still my go to in what has made me increasingly uncomfortable with "call-out culture": "Calling out" people is certainly necessary but it's descended into something that for some many people is just mainly done for boosting their own ego and hardly with the means of making the other person understand what's faulty in their thinking. Something meant to be constructive is just turned into vicious virtue-signaling.I read this article a couple of years ago and it's still my go to in what has made me increasingly uncomfortable with "call-out culture": https://briarpatchmagazine.com/arti cles/view/a-note-on-call-out-culture Reply

"Calling out" people is certainly necessary but it's descended into something that for some many people is just mainly done for boosting their own ego and hardly with the means of making the other person understand what's faulty in their thinking. Something meant to be constructive is just turned into vicious virtue-signaling.



IA - there's a world of difference between trying to enlighten people into not being shitty and calling people out to make yourself look superior. Reply

I agree with some of this, which is why I do a lot of my calling out in interpersonal relationships. On the other hand, I think there's value in social ostracism towards celebrity and authority figures. Face it, they're rich and powerful, able to buy themselves an echo chamber of yes men. They're not going to be affected by most things, and call out culture is a useful tool for blowback in those cases.

As for your average Joe stranger who makes a stupid remark? YMMV. Reply

i think sometimes ppl are truly ignorant and don't know better. they need to be educated and learn why something is racist/sexist/homophobic etc. that can cause them to rethink, immediately calling them a horrible person isn't going to make them more open to understanding. Reply

weirdly that death quote was exactly what i needed right now. so much of my life feels up in the air right now and idk this provided some clarity.



thanks, guillermo. you're still a weirdo but i appreciate it anyways 👊🏽 Reply

ONTD, what's your favorite Guillermo Del Toro project? Mine will always be Pan's Labyrinth. Reply

Same. I loved Chronos and The Devils Backbone, but Pans was where he really married all his themes well.

Shivers at that home surgery scene. Reply

same Reply

Pan's Labyrinth, Pacific Rim and Crimson Peak were all good (im still sad CP flopped the way it did) Reply

IA (I blame the marketing for CP flopping). Reply

The Devil's Backbone is his best imo <3 I also adore Pan's Labyrinth and Pacific Rim :) Reply

He generally makes solid movies, but Pan's Labyrinth is so above and beyond his usual quality. Reply

Same with Pan's Labyrinth. Crimson Peak was good too.



I wish he had been able to do the Hobbit tho. I would've loved to see which direction he would've taken it. Reply

Devil's Backbone Reply

ugh I love his films so much. The Forest Spirit scene in Hellboy 2 is incredibly beautiful and reminds me of a live action Miyazaki. I love so much about Pacific Rim and Crimson Peak. His love of cliches and expanding them, making them rich and giving them depth is just everything. Reply

