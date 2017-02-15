Guillermo del Toro talks about the art of filmmaking, his new series Trollhunters, and death
Highlights:
This interview came out lovely. Hope you guys enjoy it. https://t.co/IeiXVAqPQ9— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 15, 2017
- He gives a shoutout to George Miller and his buddy Alfonso Cuaron for Children of Men
- Carries around 2 500 films around on his ipad and will flip through them like a book
- Criticizes call-out culture and says everyone should stop trying to be pc and worry more about whether or not we are good people living our lives the best way we can: "Because the essential instruments of communication right now are a cell phone, an iPad, and a pitchfork. And I think we can do without one of them. If we give each other the license that we are humans, and that it is our divine right to be imperfect, and that we are creatures that have ingrained in us, as mammals, these aggressive, territorial principles—ingrained in us, in our DNA, in the way our synapses were formed—this you cannot do anything about."
On death and being a good person:
We all live for the last three minutes of our life. We all live our entire life for the three, agonizing, last three minutes in which you are going to die. And you very fast realize—at a speed beyond anything we know—you realize what you did, and what you didn’t. And as your life force fades, you quickly realize who you were, and what you did. And you’re summed in brackets between your birthday and your death day. And, if in those three minutes you know you didn’t do and you didn’t choose what was best for you and those around you, those last few seconds are pure hell. But if you made the right choices, the last few seconds are release.
source
Love this interview.
Will you spend the last three minutes of your life proud of all the posts you made on ONTD or regretting all the time you spent here?
The changelings are my fave. 👀
I'm sad that ONTD turned on it so fast lol.
I only ended up watching it because of how obsessed ONTD was with it at the time.
eta this didn't mean to sound snarky or anything, i see a lot of dislike for the movie here, is all.
Edited at 2017-02-15 11:36 pm (UTC)
tbh though, I really do live in fear that I'm going to die disappointed in myself and the life I lived.
& oh another 'why can't people just accept bad shit don't be pc' quote. Boring. Imperfection is okay for not picking up your socks, not about human decency.
Idk, without "calling out" my mom, my husband and my best friend every time they made bigoted statements, they would not have become more ethical. My best friend used to believe in the ABORTIONS ARE ALL LATE TERM myth until I called him out. My mom used to believe Muslims would "play victim." My husband used to believe bisexuals were "just confused." Even though it stressed me out, and made us fight, I called them out. I took them to task.
There is a point to be made about jumping the gun and dog piling someone as a community that can harm discourse more than it can help, but on a personal level I call people out all the time in person. Do I let some things slide? Of course. I pick and choose my battles.
I read this article a couple of years ago and it's still my go to in what has made me increasingly uncomfortable with "call-out culture": https://briarpatchmagazine.com/arti
IA - there's a world of difference between trying to enlighten people into not being shitty and calling people out to make yourself look superior.
I agree with some of this, which is why I do a lot of my calling out in interpersonal relationships. On the other hand, I think there's value in social ostracism towards celebrity and authority figures. Face it, they're rich and powerful, able to buy themselves an echo chamber of yes men. They're not going to be affected by most things, and call out culture is a useful tool for blowback in those cases.
As for your average Joe stranger who makes a stupid remark? YMMV.
thanks, guillermo. you're still a weirdo but i appreciate it anyways 👊🏽
Same. I loved Chronos and The Devils Backbone, but Pans was where he really married all his themes well.
Shivers at that home surgery scene.
I wish he had been able to do the Hobbit tho. I would've loved to see which direction he would've taken it.