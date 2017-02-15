Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Guillermo del Toro talks about the art of filmmaking, his new series Trollhunters, and death

Highlights:

  • He gives a shoutout to George Miller and his buddy Alfonso Cuaron for Children of Men

  • Carries around 2 500 films around on his ipad and will flip through them like a book

  • Criticizes call-out culture and says everyone should stop trying to be pc and worry more about whether or not we are good people living our lives the best way we can: "Because the essential instruments of communication right now are a cell phone, an iPad, and a pitchfork. And I think we can do without one of them. If we give each other the license that we are humans, and that it is our divine right to be imperfect, and that we are creatures that have ingrained in us, as mammals, these aggressive, territorial principles—ingrained in us, in our DNA, in the way our synapses were formed—this you cannot do anything about."


On death and being a good person:
We all live for the last three minutes of our life. We all live our entire life for the three, agonizing, last three minutes in which you are going to die. And you very fast realize—at a speed beyond anything we know—you realize what you did, and what you didn’t. And as your life force fades, you quickly realize who you were, and what you did. And you’re summed in brackets between your birthday and your death day. And, if in those three minutes you know you didn’t do and you didn’t choose what was best for you and those around you, those last few seconds are pure hell. But if you made the right choices, the last few seconds are release.


Love this interview.

Will you spend the last three minutes of your life proud of all the posts you made on ONTD or regretting all the time you spent here?
