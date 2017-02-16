Rih BBall

Yeezy Season 5 debuts at NYFW




Kanye West debuted Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week
Show only went for 13 minutes
Fashion was as tragic as ever
In attendance: Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Kylie + Tyga, Pusha T, ASAP Ferg, Hailey Baldwin.











(this was Halima Aden's runway debut, she is gorgeous)






ONTD, will you spend thousands of dollars on some distressed denim and a t shirt?
