Yeezy Season 5 debuts at NYFW
Anna Wintour & Kim Kardashian attend #YeezySeason5 pic.twitter.com/DyFPxtTSBf— SPIRIT (@liIspirit) February 15, 2017
Kanye West debuted Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week
Show only went for 13 minutes
Fashion was as tragic as ever
In attendance: Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Kylie + Tyga, Pusha T, ASAP Ferg, Hailey Baldwin.
And that's a wrap. #yeezyseason5 show over in 13 minutes; Projections followed by IRL runway looks. #NoDrama pic.twitter.com/ZH3WcdMhg2— @Booth (@Booth) February 15, 2017
#YEEZYSEASON5 pic.twitter.com/kd2X2ZTFKS— dylan jewell ♘ (@jantzenisgod) February 15, 2017
It's a #yeezyseasn5 fashion video full of LA map points: Calabasas, Lost Hills, more - and damn cool sneakers #NYFW pic.twitter.com/3YFzGCcFlp— @Booth (@Booth) February 15, 2017
Kanye representing 😬🙌 #YeezySeason5 #HalimaAden pic.twitter.com/cWxJHSfIwI— Zeinab Najm (@zeinabnajm) February 15, 2017
(this was Halima Aden's runway debut, she is gorgeous)
Hailey Baldwin and Lala Anthony at the Yeezy Season 5 show. https://t.co/ThKxg5PPYB pic.twitter.com/hQ1Wc1Godt— dmfashionbook (@dmfashionbook) February 15, 2017
