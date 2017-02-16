Yeezy Season 5 debuts at NYFW





THESE ARE FUCKING DAD SHOES!



I was perusing through /r/sneakers on new Yeezys.THESE ARE FUCKING DAD SHOES!

It's very Skechers Shape-ups

ajhsfkjhfjkhsdf these?! he cant be for real

These kinda look like huaraches though.

That's vetements. Take a cheap item of clothing worn by the working class, give it extra long arms and sell it for 1000 bucks

vetements is such a joke

lmao this

Those clowns were awarded by the fashion world



Reply

This is actually not as bad as nude tights in the sweltering sun, so a step up from last season. There is literally nothing special about any of his "designs."

are we gonna pretend this is riveting?

I completely forgot about this shit.

I'm curious, is this the collection for which he flew to Moscow to privately talk with Gosha? Everyone and their mother were talking about it Reply

thank god this was in a venue and not another dumb idea like leaving the models outdoors for hours to collapse in the heat from dehydration.

Halima Aden's fur coat outfit is very Grey Gardens.

Motha dahling would be proud

In attendance: Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Kylie + Tyga, Pusha T, ASAP Ferg, Hailey Baldwin.

So, no one?



So, no one? Reply

Calabasas, Los hills, and agoura. Like, I get it you live there but they are so dusty and boring. Like. It's the burbs. Rich burbs but not hip in any way.

If Kims shirt had sleeves and it didn't look like she was wearing a diaper, I would really love her outfit. Sitting down with the jacket on I think she looks great. But pls for the love of god get a different hair style Kim, the long middle part is never gonna work on you.

totally agree about her hair. It really ages her and makes her face look weirdly long?

yep, it makes her face look soo long and alien like.

probs the looks she's going for

Do people actually buy his clothes? I'm skeptical

I see replicas of his Pablo shirts occasionally

i bought a knockoff. can't believe ppl actually bought them for real

it's like the hypbeast and fuck boy uniform, unfortunately

gross @ fur

