Warner Bros. Courts Mel Gibson to Direct 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

Also go fuck yourself WB, how dare you hire a fucking racist, sexist, anti-semitic piece of shit on one of your biggest properties?



I'm glad the DC properties are flopping, I hope they flop MORE. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, David Ayer has hateful views about women (the blowjob scene, kill me) and WB hired him to direct a movie about female characters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is the dccu set on ruining everything? if they hire him they can fuck off Reply

Thread

Link

ugh, why are we being punished Reply

Thread

Link

Oops, literally just submitted this, should have refreshed.







This some bullshit.



Reply

Thread

Link

Warner Brothers doesn't give a fuck any more, do they? They're getting a reliable 800 mill per movie, and they're OK with mediocrity.



Well, hopefully Wonder Woman is good lol Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't there a post or two saying that it's not at all? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolololol flop on every level Reply

Thread

Link

Hollywood stays rewarding awful men. Never change. Reply

Thread

Link

Bye Reply

Thread

Link

Oh @ this needing a sequel. Reply

Thread

Link

Love ya, Margot, but not enough to support this douche Reply

Thread

Link

Warner Bros. really hate themselves, right? Reply

Thread

Link

so all is forgiven now. I see.



I'm surprised his bff RDJ isnt giving him a marvel movie to direct. Reply

Thread

Link

No Reply

Thread

Link