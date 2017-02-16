Warner Bros. Courts Mel Gibson to Direct 'Suicide Squad' Sequel
Warner Bros. courts Mel Gibson to direct #SuicideSquad sequel https://t.co/GNEDZv8z48 pic.twitter.com/1wVuqavVkI— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2017
Sources say that Gibson is familiarizing himself with the material. But the studio is not being passive and it also looking at other directors, Daniel Espinosa among them.
source
What?
I'm glad the DC properties are flopping, I hope they flop MORE.
This some bullshit.
Well, hopefully Wonder Woman is good lol
I'm surprised his bff RDJ isnt giving him a marvel movie to direct.