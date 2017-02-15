Ed Sheeran wasn't allowed in when he tried to go to his label's Grammy Awards after-party

How does that happen Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

Would you let Ed into your party?





No.



Also that whole scenario reminds me of this:















No.Also that whole scenario reminds me of this: Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO where is this from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bridget Jones's Baby.



The best part was I saw this with my sister and she had no idea who he was so she didn't get the joke at first. She was like "So is he supposed to be famous or something?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe I should watch Bridget Jones' Baby after all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You should! It's actually really cute and funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's really not that bad. There's only one truly ridiculous part and you'll know it when you see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...I'm blanking tbh! What part? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm jealous of your sister not knowing who Ed Sheeran is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol louis ck told a story exactly like this on letterman years ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd scream troll in the dungeon if I saw him approaching. Reply

Thread

Link

Guess they didn't allow trolls. Reply

Thread

Link

it's cause he puts no effort in looks. fix that patchy beard and comb your hair. sis, its not that hard. Reply

Thread

Link

Did they pull an "I don't know her?" Reply

Thread

Link

he aint coming near my party

Reply

Thread

Link

i used to find him tolerable but now he cannot get through an interview without name dropping. ugly white man with an ego, please leave Reply

Thread

Link

i hate when i noticed this because once you do, you can't stop. it's in every single interview of his Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if it were up to me, i wouldnt let him in my eyesight Reply

Thread

Link

I was gonna say "how has he gone this long without trying fries dipped in a milkshake" but then I looked up his age. I thought he was closer to 35 than 25. Reply

Thread

Link

I assume it was cause the party was max capacity? (since he mentioned bodyguards and entourages)

Maybe he should get their earlier ;P Reply

Thread

Link

I'd allow Ed into my party if he brought liquor, but I'd have to check the quality first Reply

Thread

Link

i would let ed into my party. And by party, i mean butt Reply

Thread

Link