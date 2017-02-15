Ed Sheeran wasn't allowed in when he tried to go to his label's Grammy Awards after-party
-Ed attempted to go to his label's Grammy after-party but was turned away at the door
-He ended up going to Benny Blanco and Diplo's party
-This is the fourth year in a row this has happened to him
-Doesn't like that people bring bodyguards and entourages to these parties
-His example of a "nice" party was one he hosted where Bieber showed up and played pool with Twenty One Pilots.
SOURCE
Would you let Ed into your party?
No.
Also that whole scenario reminds me of this:
The best part was I saw this with my sister and she had no idea who he was so she didn't get the joke at first. She was like "So is he supposed to be famous or something?"
Maybe he should get their earlier ;P