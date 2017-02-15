Ed Sheeran wasn't allowed in when he tried to go to his label's Grammy Awards after-party



-Ed attempted to go to his label's Grammy after-party but was turned away at the door
-He ended up going to Benny Blanco and Diplo's party
-This is the fourth year in a row this has happened to him
-Doesn't like that people bring bodyguards and entourages to these parties
-His example of a "nice" party was one he hosted where Bieber showed up and played pool with Twenty One Pilots.

