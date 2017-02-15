Kesha's legal team releases damning emails from Dr. Luke

if she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want.



What a vile fucking human being. What's it like to be so evil? Jfc just get off my Earth. I don't want to live on the same planet as people like this. Reply

Right? What the fuck? Reply

IKR it's fucking evil Reply

this is honestly so disgusting. fuck this asshole. any artist who continues to work with him should consider themselves canceled tbh.



Edited at 2017-02-15 10:53 pm (UTC)

he's writing under another pseudonym now so who even knows now. Reply

do you know what pseudonym he's using? Reply

I think Sony supports him and he ghost produces. Hits Daily Double says that Work From Home was really produced by him iirc Reply

He's a nasty, shitty man. I'm still rooting g for Kesha to get free of him. People working with him at this point ain't shit. Reply

he's so vile. poor kesha :( Reply

"if she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want."



I swear to god I've heard this form of response in one my e-mails somewhere. People who are in charge get so caught up in their nonsense it's disgusting. Reply

Dr. Luke is trash. It's so awful that the music industry has had so many awful people taking advantage of artists. Dr. Puke. Tommy Motolla, Lou Pearlman, etc. Reply

This comment reminds me of the recent documentary the Backstreet Boys did that I watched on Netflix and it was just horribly upsetting. He (Lou Pearlman) really fucked with their minds and I think it's pretty obvious he abused AJ and Nick. Reply

The whole segment with the Coke machine weirded me out. When Nick was talking about how it was oldschool and didn't taste like Coke or wasn't familiar it made me think they were trying to hint that Lou got them on drugs. I could be reaching but it was just a really weird moment in the doc. and we know they did have drug issues. Reply

i was just thinking about this the other day. so many artists have a story about being manipulated or abused or taken advantage of by people behind the scenes. the music industry seems predatory as fuck Reply

any artist who chooses to continue working with this scumbag is a piece of shit Reply

hope he get's run over by a truck Reply

Poor Kesha, I hope this ordeal ends soon. Why the fuck do others continue to work with him :( Reply

What an incredible waste of human life. Reply

JFC what a shitlord. Reply

this is disgusting and i'm so sad that she went through for so many years :( Reply

this perticular dead-eyed slice of wonderbread motherfucker needs to fade into irrelevance and flames. Reply

it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast



mte he should see how i cheat on my diet lol Reply

I can't really defend Diet Coke but IA, if this is horrendous well damn he better not figure out what we (generally assuming of ONTD as a whole) eat regularly.



Also juice fasts aren't healthy or wise with all that sugar, but her health clearly isn't valued here. Reply

smh a diet coke and some turkey is probably better for you than some sugary ass juice "fast" Reply

