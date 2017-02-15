Kesha's legal team releases damning emails from Dr. Luke
- In course papers filed this week, Kesha's legal team has included a trove of emails from Dr. Luke that paint him as a mentally abusive monster and prick.
- These emails include ones that give credence to Kesha's claim that Dr. Luke mentally abused her into developing a debilitating eating disorder.
- In one email between Dr. Luke and Kesha's manager, Luke wrote: "We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. there have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast."
- Kesha's manager asked him to be more supportive of Kesha and that 'she's a human, not a machine', to which Luke replied "if she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want."
- In another email, Luke also revealed that "A list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight."
- The two also griped over lyrics to Kesha's hit singles "Crazy Kids". Kesha didn't like a particular line in the song and wanted it changed but Luke replied "I don’t give a s–t what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it".
- The two parties are scheduled to have a phone conversation with the judge to see how the case will proceed.
