February 15th, 2017, 04:13 pm dearjessie83 Blondie - Fun (Official Video) Check out Blondie's new MV, also clock the best winner of RuPaul's Drag Race - Raja in the video.source Tagged: music / musician, new music post, rupaul / drag race Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
i don't see Jinkx anywhere tho
Srsly I love Jinkx but lmao
Edited at 2017-02-15 09:59 pm (UTC)
i think she's the most well-rounded and overall most talented winner, and nowadays she's even looking good which was her major deficiency on her season
Chic
Hip
Cool
And it's like debbie didn't age since the Maria video.
*available on Itunes and Spotify
I immediately thought of Katya but then I remembered and my heart broke again.
But back on topic, I'm digging the song and the video is cool, I wish I could go to the Blondie/Garbage tour :(
whatta a bop honestly. this song makes me feel so good.
and how is debby harry fucking 71? jfc.