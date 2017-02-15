best winner of RuPaul's Drag Race



i don't see Jinkx anywhere tho Reply

It says best, not most pitiable.



Srsly I love Jinkx but lmao



tbh i used to hate Jinkx but i've come around on her

i think she's the most well-rounded and overall most talented winner, and nowadays she's even looking good which was her major deficiency on her season Reply

Sharon tho? I know everybody shits on her, but she's very consistent with her evolving looks, videos, music, etc, I don't see her like Manilla for example (love her but she is MESSY lmao) Reply

smh this is a worse opinion than raja! Reply

I like Jinkx but girl doesn't take any risks in ha looks. I like my Queens different. Reply

Cant wait to see them at the Hollywood Bowl any tips/suggestions for better seats etc?! This will be with my fave band Garbage and Sky Ferreira #ShakinNCryin Reply

jealousssss i want to go :( Reply

Chic

Hip

Cool



And it's like debbie didn't age since the Maria video.





All your bleached blonde pop faves from the 80s onward owe their existence to this queen. Reply

*Million Reasons why she is the best #LearnYourHerstory #RespectYourElders #LegendsOnly







I immediately thought of Katya but then I remembered and my heart broke again.





But back on topic, I'm digging the song and the video is cool, I wish I could go to the Blondie/Garbage tour :( Reply

The challenges from season 3 were so tough. I miss them. Reply

ok slay a bit debbie Reply

jesus christ he looks huge in this gif Reply

That gif reminds me of that line from Party Monster Reply

I really like the actual song. I don't know about how I feel about the video overall but Debbie looks fantastic and Raja looks great and I loved that they had Raja out of drag as Sutan. Reply

imo raja is one of the best looking out of drag Reply

lol @ Daeg Faerch being in it too. Reply

i like raja but best winner...idk

