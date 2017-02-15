Milo Yiannopoulos and Leah Remini to appear on next episode of HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher"
FRIDAY @ 10PM: #MiloYiannopoulos @larrywilmore @JackKingston @jeremyscahill + @LeahRemini join @BillMaher for #RealTime @HBO. pic.twitter.com/VNcmBxXpSq— Real Time (@RealTimers) February 15, 2017
Controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos and actress Leah Remini will be on this Friday's episode of HBO's "Real Time With Bill Maher."
Comedian Larry Wilmore, journalist Jeremy Scahill, and former U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston will also be on the show.
Roxane Gay recently pulled her book from Simon & Schuster after the publisher announced that it would be releasing Milo's book.
Source: Twitter