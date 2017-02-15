john wayne

Listen to Lady Gaga’s isolated Super Bowl halftime vocals


Lady Gaga made headlines last week when she headlined the Super Bowl LI Halftime show with an incredible 13-minute performance, which involved her dropping from the ceiling, flipping in the air, dancing and playing multiple instruments— all while singing her greatest hits LIVE.

Isolated audio of Gaga vocals has leaked online, proving what true fans knew all along — Gaga's got an amazing set of pipes. The mic feed spans the full length of her impressive six-song set.

Before performing, Gaga explained that she had to extensively train vocally and physically in order to perform for 13 minutes straight without loosing her breath and sounding off.

Listen to the isolated vocals of Gaga's performance below:




- Metallica says that they plan to "fast-forward to the next chapter" of working with Lady Gaga after the two acts teamed up at the Grammys

- Drummer Lars Ulrich tells RS: "[She is the] quintessential perfect fifth member of this band. Her voice, her attitude, her outlook on everything is so awesome.. [The performance] was so effortless and organic and she just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins. It comes really easy for her. There's nothing contrived; she just has this super warm, easy energy."


