Listen to Lady Gaga’s isolated Super Bowl halftime vocals

Listen to @LadyGaga's isolated vocals from Super Bowl halftime show performance https://t.co/tOEHfHzGkq pic.twitter.com/25WUWqWBHU— NME (@NME) February 15, 2017
Isolated audio of Gaga vocals has leaked online, proving what true fans knew all along — Gaga's got an amazing set of pipes. The mic feed spans the full length of her impressive six-song set.
Before performing, Gaga explained that she had to extensively train vocally and physically in order to perform for 13 minutes straight without loosing her breath and sounding off.
Listen to the isolated vocals of Gaga's performance below:
Lars Ulrich tells us about Metallica's "slight technical snafu" during their #GRAMMYs performance https://t.co/QtgmnxdjfQ pic.twitter.com/Pbo0UYP5uv— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 14, 2017
- Drummer Lars Ulrich tells RS: "[She is the] quintessential perfect fifth member of this band. Her voice, her attitude, her outlook on everything is so awesome.. [The performance] was so effortless and organic and she just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins. It comes really easy for her. There's nothing contrived; she just has this super warm, easy energy."
