Joan Smalls, Yoncé

EEOC finds Hollywood is sexist and is purposefully discriminating against women directors


  • In late 2015 the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission began investigating Hollywood for discrimination against women directors (which is also when studios began to panic and began leaking news of women directors they were going to hire and why there will also be a small bump in the number of women directors with wide releases in 2017)

  • EEOC has concluded their investigation and found that every single major studio (including you Disney! Thought you were being slick with the Niki Caro/Mulan news yesterday!) has discriminated against women

  • The EEOC is now working with studios to try and reach a settlement

  • Part of the settlement would be them telling studios they MUST interview women (and possibly also men of colour) for directing jobs

  • People tried to get the DGA to institute a similar policy a few years ago and it was shot down

  • The EEOC might sue as a last resort


source

What was the last film you saw that was directed by a woman, ONTD?
Tagged: ,