EEOC finds Hollywood is sexist and is purposefully discriminating against women directors

Not a shock. This is pretty obvious from even taking a minor glance at directors. Men who have directed one music video get rewarded with huge blockbusters and women get next to nothing.

I'm not surprised at all. But I guess when did Disney hire Ava to direct A Wrinkle in Time? Certainly they need to hire more than just one lady a year, and I hope the bar is a little hire than letting them off the hook for doing so ONCE.





but one of the comments atthe source...



He’s right. Women decided to make themselves the focus of the national conversation while Nazis took the country over. Thanks to the feminists using PC as a weapon to shut everything down, Trump is in charge.





???????

I mean, there's something to be said about 53% of white women voting for Trump, but I don't think ~PC culture~ and feminism is to blame...not to mention the part about Nazis? lmao I'm trying to wrap my head around that comment and I just...??????

yeah lots of people think trump got elected because everyone is too pc and there was a backlash. i have encountered several people irl who actually think this and feel comfortable voicing it aloud

How dare those feminists oppose Nazis!



And while somewhat on topic, isn't it amazing how men go around saying the word "feminazi" but will shit their pants if you call people like Richard Spencer one.

Damn feminists ruining shit asking for basic civil rights. Evil bitches.

Those darn feminists, caring about civil rights! How dare they call out Nazis and shit!

shocking

the last i watched was The Love Witch <3

I saw the trailer for that on here and really liked the look of it, was it as good as I hope it is?

it was just ok but overall I was disappointed. I can't believe the stellar reviews

Same, loved it!

Yessssss, bless this movie. #Goals in so many ways.

i wanna see this because of lana del rey aesthetics

I really wanna see it on the big screen. I'll forever be pressed that i missed the single screening they had in November

lol I really enjoyed this weird-ass movie.

I still haven't gotten around to watching this.

Tear the bitches apart.gif

Hollywood being sexist!! no shit..



and to answer op's question The Secret Garden was the latest movie I saw that was directed by a woman and I saw it like..a month ago..holy shit I haven't watch like any movies lately..

Punisher: War Zone. I absolutely love that batshit movie.



I am planning to watch A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night soon tho. I'm on horror spree.

AWHAaN is so good, I hope you like it!

I'm not a horror person, but A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night is really good.

it is soooooo good



i'm a huge horror fan and have many recs if you would like :)

Recs are absolutely welcome!

XX is coming out soon! It's a horror anthology with only female directors. I'm hoping to see it soon :)

What was the last film you saw that was directed by a woman, ONTD?



The Piano! It reminded me how much I love Jane Campion, even In The Cut, and how annoyed I was by Bright Star being shut out of the Oscars that year,



Edited at 2017-02-15 08:38 pm (UTC)

tbh the only film I've seen that I can be sure is directed by a woman is clueless and I've lost count how many times I've seen that.

...but I'm glad they're actually taking action. I have seen six lady-directed films so far in 2017: Things To Come, The Lure, Audrie & Daisy, A United Kingdom, Sophie and the Rising Sun and I Am Jane Doe. This weekend I shall see Lovesong. <3

I am soooo excited for Lovesong finally opening omg

I can't wait! But if it's a no-homo fake-out I will entirely lose my shit. (Don't spoil if you know details pls)

Parent

im looking forward to seeing it this weekend! the trailer didn't grab me, tbh but i want to see more romantic relationships between women and an asian woman director!

I sooooo want to see The Lure, it looks magical.

How is A United Kingdom?

Things to Come was lovely.

Not surprising, but I'm glad there's an organization out there actually trying to rectify the problem.

Part of the settlement would be them telling studios they MUST interview women (and possibly also men of colour) for directing jobs

It is so weird how we went from the 90's having such sizeable amount of POC directors making movies to now...I hate this post-9/11 world tbh



Last female directed movie I saw was The Loveless by Kathryn Bigelow not too long ago. Alright movie, had an interesting ambiance to it that I wouldn't expect given the biker theme. Still haven't seen Point Break and Blue Steel, maybe I'll watch one of them tonight thanks to this post :) Also if anyone has watched Strange Days lmk, I wanna know if it's fun or not because the trailer was really perplexing lmao

Strange Days is great! Worth a viewing if you like futuristic sci-fi (but beware, there some very '90s elements in it like VHS and CDs, lol)

I LOVE Strange Days. I don't know if I would say it's fun, it's kind of dark and a little depressing, but imo it's top tier Bigelow.



Also I hate Blue Steel so watch Point Break tonight!

I wish Kathryn would come back to horror bc Near Dark is genuinely perfect.

Not surprising at all tbh!

I saw Daughters of the Dust restoration and watched Two Lovers and a Bear the same week. Watched Sofia Exarchou's "Park" last night!

Two Lovers and a Bear is directed by a man! LOL it's funny that you mention that because I JUST had the exact same convo with a friend who was like "I know you like movies directed by women you must watch it."

omfg all these years I thought Kim Nguyen was a woman......

it was lame tho so that's good tbh

I don't remember the last movie I watched in general but my mom was watching the intern a little while back and I know that's directed by a woman

Queen of old people romcoms, Nancy Meyers

I was surprised at how much I liked Robert de Niro in that. And I realized that the only way for me to like Anne is have her be sad and cry...and/or watch Princess Diaries lol

No, you see women don't want to work as directors no one is stopping them to. They also not ask for better payment and then...THEN they cry about wanting to be equals or something when they already have rights!!! How dare they?!

