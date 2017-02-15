EEOC finds Hollywood is sexist and is purposefully discriminating against women directors
EEOC: Major Studios Failed To Hire Female Directors, Lawsuit Looms https://t.co/ZQufpyBMwP pic.twitter.com/BzQDASSiFS— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) February 15, 2017
- In late 2015 the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission began investigating Hollywood for discrimination against women directors (which is also when studios began to panic and began leaking news of women directors they were going to hire and why there will also be a small bump in the number of women directors with wide releases in 2017)
- EEOC has concluded their investigation and found that every single major studio (including you Disney! Thought you were being slick with the Niki Caro/Mulan news yesterday!) has discriminated against women
- The EEOC is now working with studios to try and reach a settlement
- Part of the settlement would be them telling studios they MUST interview women (and possibly also men of colour) for directing jobs
- People tried to get the DGA to institute a similar policy a few years ago and it was shot down
- The EEOC might sue as a last resort
What was the last film you saw that was directed by a woman, ONTD?
but one of the comments atthe source...
He’s right. Women decided to make themselves the focus of the national conversation while Nazis took the country over. Thanks to the feminists using PC as a weapon to shut everything down, Trump is in charge.
???????
And while somewhat on topic, isn't it amazing how men go around saying the word "feminazi" but will shit their pants if you call people like Richard Spencer one.
and to answer op's question The Secret Garden was the latest movie I saw that was directed by a woman and I saw it like..a month ago..holy shit I haven't watch like any movies lately..
I am planning to watch A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night soon tho. I'm on horror spree.
i'm a huge horror fan and have many recs if you would like :)
The Piano! It reminded me how much I love Jane Campion, even In The Cut, and how annoyed I was by Bright Star being shut out of the Oscars that year,
Edited at 2017-02-15 08:38 pm (UTC)
...but I'm glad they're actually taking action. I have seen six lady-directed films so far in 2017: Things To Come, The Lure, Audrie & Daisy, A United Kingdom, Sophie and the Rising Sun and I Am Jane Doe. This weekend I shall see Lovesong. <3
Part of the settlement would be them telling studios they MUST interview women (and possibly also men of colour) for directing jobs
It is so weird how we went from the 90's having such sizeable amount of POC directors making movies to now...I hate this post-9/11 world tbh
Last female directed movie I saw was The Loveless by Kathryn Bigelow not too long ago. Alright movie, had an interesting ambiance to it that I wouldn't expect given the biker theme. Still haven't seen Point Break and Blue Steel, maybe I'll watch one of them tonight thanks to this post :) Also if anyone has watched Strange Days lmk, I wanna know if it's fun or not because the trailer was really perplexing lmao
Also I hate Blue Steel so watch Point Break tonight!
I saw Daughters of the Dust restoration and watched Two Lovers and a Bear the same week. Watched Sofia Exarchou's "Park" last night!