Preview of the first Legend of Korra sequel comic!
Check out an exclusive preview of the first installment of 'The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars.' https://t.co/8ixsUgxwuO— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 15, 2017
- At the end of Book Four, Korra and Asami walked off into the Spirit World together!
- Spirit Portals are causing some nonsense again!
- Comes out this June!
twitter source | article where the images are
I'm gonna miss Janet Varney. Her voice was perfect.
Also, for the love of GOD, show me Sokka's offspring, please
also confirm mai as zuko's wife for fuck's sake
I had a lot of issues with LoK, but I wish they'd had one more season. Last Airbender left a few plots open, but overall there was a nice sense of closure. Korra felt like a kind of rushed series finale tbh.