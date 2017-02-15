Preview of the first Legend of Korra sequel comic!

My gay ass cannot fucking wait! Reply

So excited for this! Even after all this time, I'm still in shock they actually went there with them. Reply

As someone who shipped them from the first time they shared a screen, I still can't believe it happened either. Feels good to be on the winning team.



Edited at 2017-02-15 08:34 pm (UTC)

YEEEEEEEEEES



I'm gonna miss Janet Varney. Her voice was perfect. Reply

I liked Korra but I think I never got over the fact that AtLA was over and that Aang was gone. But I will support this. Reply

i never finished korra Reply

Ok, but will we see them do normal gay things like sleeping in one bed or living together, sharing meals? Y/N? I mean, fuck Chinese censorship (that was their excuse right?)

Also, for the love of GOD, show me Sokka's offspring, please Reply

forget sokka's kids, just let me know if he and suki stayed together!!!



also confirm mai as zuko's wife for fuck's sake Reply

I know right? As if Izumi isn't Mai and Zuko blended together. Reply

They've already confirmed that they will kiss. If that counts for you. Reply

Yeeesss. Girl on girl smooches 👍 Reply

I'm so very ready. Reply

literally so excited. like i was confident they weren't gonna hold back on the gayness but seeing it on print... woof. now if they'll just go all the way and make kya/lin and wuko cannon Reply

I'm so excited for this! I cannot wait to read it and I'm so glad there is finally a release date and that you can pre-order. Reply

