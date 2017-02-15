Kate Upton Lands Her Third Sports Illustrated Cover




Kate Upton makes a return to Sports Illustrated to claim her spot for the third time on the cover. The 24-year-old model made an appearance last night on Jimmy Kimmel to reveal her three covers.

Kate first appeared in the swimsuit edition back in 2011 and was named Rookie of the Year. She went on to cover the magazine back to back in 2012 and 2013.



























