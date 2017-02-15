Do people still play this game? I feel like the hype has died down a lot and pretty much no one I know really plays it anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

imo they made a stupid decision releasing it when they did. Sun and Moon completely stole their thunder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My husband does regularly. I only play when he tells me there's something cool outside. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In my town it is me, this old man and his wife ... and a ton of spoofers. I'm hoping this gets people playing again because it's impossible to get a gym here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been playing since August and still haven't gotten a single fucking Lapras. And since the Valentine's event started I haven't gotten a 10k egg. I also got only one Grimer :( Reply

Thread

Link

I have a Lapras, it hatched from an egg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even Rhenna is beter dan me, and luk at teh state of dat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Try going to different pokestops. I live in the suburbs and I always got the same things from the one nearest to my house. Reddit said that was a trend and trying out others has worked for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A bit too late tbh. Pity, Gen 2 is my favorite pokemon and storywise. Region wise, Gen 3



Edited at 2017-02-15 08:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I really miss when I was obsessed with playing this.. I'd come home from work every day and eat a small dinner and then go walk around this lake with 10 poke stops 4 or 5 times and then go home and take a shower and pass out



But then hurricane Hermine happened and the whole city was without power for like a week or more and there were trees and debris everywhere and after that I feel like people lost interest here



Edited at 2017-02-15 08:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I know :( Last summer, my husband & I would go to so many places to walk around. It was so nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This game got old so quickly Reply

Thread

Link

Wow.....

I'm not American and I never followed her campaign but................ wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thiz wuz so bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You leave the Queen of Puns and People alone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaay some of my favorites!



I wish they'd increase diversity though- I respect that some are harder to find but I need to be seeing less pidgeys Reply

Thread

Link

FINALLY!!!

I'm desperate need of a change of clothes Reply

Thread

Link

lol stick a fork in this app cause nothing they do short of making it an interactive version of the gameboy cartridges is going to revive it. it was a summer fad that could've had longevity if the developers weren't totally incomptetant Reply

Thread

Link

The last point has me really hyped! I was getting bored with my character.



I NEED THIS UPDATE NOOOOOW give me new pokemon!!! And yayyy for new berries! Reply

Thread

Link

CYNDAQUIIIILLLLLLL!!!!



I might start playing again Reply

Thread

Link

I still play and let me tell you my personal hype level is off the charts (embarrassing + true) Reply

Thread

Link

you and me both bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME I can't wait Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis we have something in common then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not ready for gen 2 yet, I still haven't even gotten my legendary birds Reply

Thread

Link

nobody has Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a pokedex completionist, I don't want the new gen until I get all 150(1) of the originals, damn it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





the app won't open on my phone idk why and I don't wanna delete it bc if I lose my pokemon what is the point? Reply

Thread

Link

you won't lose them, your game data is stored in their servers.

is your app up to date? what phone do you have? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have an iphone 6 but it's a bit broken when I try to delete apps anyway, like whatsapp has been updating for 84 years now and I just want it gone smh



it's up to date, someone told me to wait for a new update to be released, but it didn't even do that for the valentine's event :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link