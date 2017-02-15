New Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go!
- 80 new Pokémon from Gen 2 will be released into the wild later this week
- Pokémon will have genders
- New berries will allow you to stop Pokémon from jumping or attacking
- New options to customize your trainer
Source
