Shadowhunters - 2x08 Promo "Love Is A Devil", Isaiah's Bday, Matt Reaches 1M, and Valentine's Vid
matthewdaddario Thanks to a million of you! Here's another animal photo. To many more!
kitkatsmeow Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the Mustafa. Truly the Luke to my Clary, thanks for always being there. You are loved and appreciated more than you know! xx
isaiahmustafa Birthday Combat! #shadowhunters
isaiahmustafa One of the best birthdays ever! #Shadowhunters cast and crew thank you for coming out to celebrate with me 💚🐺
Sources: Promo, Valentine's Day Vid, Kat McNamara Insta, Matt Daddario Insta, Isaiah Mustafa Insta1, IM Insta2
Have you ever been truly #blessed, ONTD ShadowFam?
But they should seriously do a crossover because ANYTHING IS BETTER THAN THOSE WEEK-LONG ERROR CROSSOVERS.
Thank god you're the only one on ONTD who reads bb!
Edited at 2017-02-15 08:37 pm (UTC)
ummm, excuse you, i saw it too, but i did not want to embarrass you!
alec was so thirsty last ep, i loved it lol
i still dk how i feel about this drug storyline for isabelle, i hope it's not spread out over the whole season
And I feel like Magnus is so onto her.
Alec is the thirstiest though and no jury would convict.
i did not like her fallout with clary, i hope they make up soon
But I'm here to support this post and its amazing gorgeous bestest MD in the world OP.
I don't know how you medicine people do it omg... my step-dad is an orthopedic surgeon and has been one for like... 16 years now and I feel like he's always either working or studying, poor thing lmao
(on the other hand he's always travelling to cool places to attend congresses and shit and I get jealous tbh)
this past ep was prob my fave of the season so far, loved all the character moments~
As soon as I saw dem thighs I was like "that's going into the next post..."
Edited at 2017-02-15 08:44 pm (UTC)
this past episode was pretty messy though, hopefully next week is better
The episode had some serious highs and lows, with some overall great character moments (and Maia was great), but Izzy was tweaked the fuck out and that should have been done better, and after the network teased so much Malec they had cute moments but overall it could have been done better too.
And not only is nothing new, but stuff they released doesn't even make it into the ep fully?
Ia ia that it was rushed af.
What are people saying about consent? I've been too busy with work shit and med school shit the last few days to go on social media much.
someone on the show answered a tweet saying that editing was unclear and they both consented.
i think the whole thing could have been done a lot better.
Like I personally don't think they did, because you KNOW the network would have made this huge song and dance about it if they did. But at the same time that fade to black kind of inferred it.
I feel like next ep will clarify that. It needs to be clarified.
I loved the episode but oh man, the Malec tag on tumblr is a mess :(
At this point i'm not even daring to dip my toe in!!
Apparently, the writers confirmed that they had sex and that it was consensual? Because fandom seems to have taken offense to the fact that Magnus didn't jump Alec at the first chance he got? Idk, I've noped out of tumblr for the time being.
I was going to post yesterday because of the Valentine's Vid but so many other internationals watch tues/weds so I RESTRAINED myself and utilised some thin patience lmao. Then drank lots of wine.