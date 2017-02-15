Shadowhunters - 2x08 Promo "Love Is A Devil", Isaiah's Bday, Matt Reaches 1M, and Valentine's Vid

Flashfam? Now that would be a moderately interesting cross over Reply

lmao omg YOU DIDN'T SEE THAT. I was posting the post I made yesterday from my phone, and it's so used to me typing "FlashFam" that I can't even believe it autocorrected me from ShadowFam lmmmaaooo.



But they should seriously do a crossover because ANYTHING IS BETTER THAN THOSE WEEK-LONG ERROR CROSSOVERS.



Thank god you're the only one on ONTD who reads bb!



ummm, excuse you, i saw it too, but i did not want to embarrass you!

Oop bc I saw it too, but I was trying to be supportive down there. Reply

this cast is so cute <3



alec was so thirsty last ep, i loved it lol

i still dk how i feel about this drug storyline for isabelle, i hope it's not spread out over the whole season Reply

I feel like it can't be because she's already been clocked by 2 people. She's hardly being slick about it Reply

She's got to be about the LEAST subtle addict, tweaking out everywhere all "oh hey simon guess what it'd be cool if you drank my blood" like OMG IZZY IF YOU'RE GOING TO GO LOOKING FOR DRUGS HAVE SOME GAME ABOUT IT.



And I feel like Magnus is so onto her.



Alec is the thirstiest though and no jury would convict. Reply

yeah, she is way too obvious, but i guess that is a good thing?



i did not like her fallout with clary, i hope they make up soon Reply

Kat hanging out with Matt's gf made me really happy when I saw it on insta Reply

Yessss, they do hang quite a bit! The Shadowhunters Significant Others do tend to hang as a group with the cast a lot. Shelby and Esther are forever hanging, and Kat and sometimes Em hang with them too. IT'S CUTE HOW TIGHT KNIT THEY ALL ARE. Reply

that Valentines video made me LOL Reply

lmao ikr, their youtube channel has all the cast's individual Valentine's Vids up too, they're so funny! Kat's and Isaiah's ones especially. And Matt's was SO MATT. Reply

I AM SO BEHIND ON THIS SHOW

But I'm here to support this post and its amazing gorgeous bestest MD in the world OP. Reply

NOT QUITE AN MD YET!! omg still a couple years to go of this daily hospital grind. And then it'll be a further lifetime of hospital grind, just getting paid for it lmao instead of paying them. Reply

*future MD.



I don't know how you medicine people do it omg... my step-dad is an orthopedic surgeon and has been one for like... 16 years now and I feel like he's always either working or studying, poor thing lmao

(on the other hand he's always travelling to cool places to attend congresses and shit and I get jealous tbh) Reply

And aw Kat's ig post to Isaiah Mustafa was all kinds of cute. Reply

I love how much she loves and looks up to him! He truly IS the onset dad. And he and Harry and Matt have their own little whatsapp message group. WHY IS THIS CAST SO CUTE. Reply

I WANT TO BE IN THAT GROUP CHAT SO BAD Reply

Matt's thighs in that pic.... my god



this past ep was prob my fave of the season so far, loved all the character moments~ Reply

They had some great moments this ep didn't they! It was overall really solid imho in terms of like including everyone. The malec stuff and also izzy's plot could have been better worked in though. I HAVE THOUGHTS but it's hard to summarise.



As soon as I saw dem thighs I was like "that's going into the next post..."



Edited at 2017-02-15 08:44 pm (UTC) Reply

all the kat/isaiah over the past weekend was really cute. her bday message to him, her coming back to toronto from nyfw to go to this birthday celebration, his post about her present, and then the cute pic apologizing for clary tasing luke.



this past episode was pretty messy though, hopefully next week is better Reply

Kat/Isaiah is the Life Dad relationship I want in my life tbqh!!!



The episode had some serious highs and lows, with some overall great character moments (and Maia was great), but Izzy was tweaked the fuck out and that should have been done better, and after the network teased so much Malec they had cute moments but overall it could have been done better too.

i'm still debating how i feel about the last ep because on one hand there was a lot of delightful stuff but enough that made me go ://////// ngl Reply

i feel so meeeeh about izzy's storyline and the malec in the last episode. they released those cute balcony pics of them kissing and it looked so sweet but what actually ended up in the ep was this rush thing. i understand why people are wondering about consent. Reply

I feel like literally all the Malec is released in promo the weak before and NOTHING is new by the time the ep rolls around!



And not only is nothing new, but stuff they released doesn't even make it into the ep fully?



Ia ia that it was rushed af.



What are people saying about consent? I've been too busy with work shit and med school shit the last few days to go on social media much. Reply

i see a lot of people on my tumblr dash asking about the editing of the ep. like there wasn't clear consent from magnus after he hesitated taking the sex step with alec.



someone on the show answered a tweet saying that editing was unclear and they both consented.



i think the whole thing could have been done a lot better. Reply

Ahhh I see, I understand, and yep the editing was unclear and generally just poorly edited and done in regard to Malec scenes anyway? Super rushed, lots cut out, plenty of other unnecessary scenes with Jace which I didn't particularly dislike but if it's cutting important Malec discussion scenes and such in favour of an unnecessary bed scene with Jace when he already had that scene with the Seelie girls at the bar anyway..... Reply

So did Alec and Magnus have sex or not? Because if they managed to cram a Jace bed scene and four way innuendo in the ep but faded to black on Alec... Reply

The jury seems to be out?



Like I personally don't think they did, because you KNOW the network would have made this huge song and dance about it if they did. But at the same time that fade to black kind of inferred it.



I feel like next ep will clarify that. It needs to be clarified. Reply

I assumed they did have sex but I feel like they would have made a bigger deal about it promotional wise even if it was a fade to black. Reply

These are my thoughts exactly :/ Reply

I'm not entirely sure why but Matt going "Hey Valentine" in that video keeps cracking me up xD



I loved the episode but oh man, the Malec tag on tumblr is a mess :( Reply

I've stayed off the Malec tag on tumblr this week, and even the usual Malec/SH blogs i'm following i've generally not seen more than a few angry posts from as i've been so busy.



At this point i'm not even daring to dip my toe in!! Reply

Seriously, you'll be doing yourself a favor to stay away, it's such a mess. I usually go into that tag to feel good and happy but after the episode it's been such a negative space :(



Apparently, the writers confirmed that they had sex and that it was consensual? Because fandom seems to have taken offense to the fact that Magnus didn't jump Alec at the first chance he got? Idk, I've noped out of tumblr for the time being. Reply

OMG I HAVE BEEN WAITING PATIENTLY FOR THIS VIDEO AND I WAS GETTING SO ANTSY. okay. i need to go back and watch the videos and then comment on my thoughts on the ep i watched (on netflix, duh...up that view count!) Reply

