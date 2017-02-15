Kareem Abdul-Jabbar writes how 'La La Land' misleads on race, romance and jazz
.@KAJ33: How 'La La Land' misleads on race, romance and jazz https://t.co/5egoslo0l7 pic.twitter.com/VZkmaIGJZd— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2017
- Thinks the movie is "bold, daring and deserving" but that some aspects deserve closer examination.
- Has a problem with how Keith (John Legend) is portrayed as a sellout, someone who turns jazz into pop, while Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) is portrayed as pure.
- Thinks it's distasteful to show the black character as the sellout and the white guy as the preserver of jazz.
- Worries about the message the movie sends to youth about romance. Says the film is traditional when it comes to romance in the sense that it's boy-meets-girl, boy-loses-girl, and they're unable to stay together because their egos. Says this is normal and often happens, but that it shouldn't be romanticized - which he thinks makes the drama of the breakup more fulfilling than the actual prospect of romance.
- The movie implies we can't follow our dreams and have a decent relationship.
- Thinks the doomed-romance genre is childish and celebrates personal achievement without recognizing the consequences.
- Thinks the characters are "delightful and charming", thinks the music is "imaginative" and "addicting", but that when he watches the movie again he'll think to himself "what if?"
SOURCE
Also, Ryan Gosling is a pretentious, self-absorbed fuck. I feel that I need to hate him more because of all the undeserved praise he gets.
I still liked the movie, but it was very white, problematic, etc, hope it doesn't win.
(admittedly I don't know anything about his post NBA career)
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/art
Basically give it the technical awards, cause it truly is lovely to look at, but it shouldn't win writing or acting.
I just don't want it to sweep. I will be so mad if it joins the ranks of Return of the King and Titanic.
They are unable to stay together because they love their careers/dreams more than they love each other. It has nothing to do with egos, it has to do with priorities.
I love this movie, so idgaf either way.
But then again I am a cold, calculated, career-driven queen of ice.
Of course if it was extreme stuff like "your book gets published..." (my dream, not that I finished writing that book lol) "...but only if you break up with your partner, otherwise it won't ever happen" I would think about it, but life rarely comes down to such black and white choices. My biggest problem with La La Land (I really liked the film until the ending) was that I didn't really see the reason for them to break up. I would understand if she broke up with him bc he didn't come to see her play, but after that they seemed to be fine talking to each other? I was surprised and disappointed by the ending
Edited at 2017-02-15 08:56 pm (UTC)
ok but emma's character at the end says otherwise.
La La Land shouldn't be winning anything for best screenplay.