Kareem Abdul-Jabbar writes how 'La La Land' misleads on race, romance and jazz

mte. i hate gosling, pretentious piece of shit. Reply

i honestly haven't seen it yet, but i feel like whiplash is the superior movie and demian should've won for that Reply

Yeah, Whiplash was "black people pioneered jazz, these people were great, their blood, sweat, tears, and dedication is what made them famous, they gave it ALL for their art, and if you work half as hard, you can do it too" and not shit about the ~purity. Reply

like...how can u say this tho lol. i mean i basically agree, whiplash is the more overall accomplished film (even though i'd say la la land has higher highs) but i just don't know how you can make a judgement over what's better between two films when you haven't seen one of them Reply

whiplash rewards abusers Reply

He isn't wrong, though imo I didn't interpret Keith to be a sellout. I thought we were supposed to agree with his criticism of sebastian being a pretentious asshole, or that just might be my hopeful interpretation.



I still liked the movie, but it was very white, problematic, etc, hope it doesn't win. Reply

Sebastian was definitely a pretentious asshole but I think the filmmaker's intent was that Keith was the sellout, especially with the photoshoot scene. Reply

ia, but the murkiness of how we were supposed to interpret the character points to the weakness of the writing Reply

I didn't see Keith that way either. I thought that, yeah, that's what Sebastian thought of him but I didn't feel that Keith was actually supposed to be a "sellout" in the story. Reply

oh yeah, i forgot about that bit of dialogue where Keith tells Sebastian that he's clinging so hard to the past and isn't letting jazz progress and grow (or something like that). I mean, I def interpreted Keith's character as a sell-out, but at least he did call out Sebastian for being so pretentious lmao Reply

Ryan Gosling said on Graham Norton that his character is trying to save jazz after my delusional self went around these posts saying it wasn't like that and when I watched a second time, not only was I bored but yeah, there are major issues with this film. I love it for what it is and no one can convince me Emma doesn't deserve praise for her performance but the saving jazz plot point kills the love I had for this movie. Reply

Yeah, it isn't as good on a second watch. Def one of those movies you see in the theater and then never watch again, lol. Reply

Lol seriously I was so excited to watch it again and then was like......welp. Reply

I saw it with my gf and she saw it again and said the same thing. Weeks apart and didn't even age well. I have no interest in seeing it again. Reply

idk it's weird. the first time i loved it but had qualms, the second time i was like oh this is way worse than i remember and then the third time was the time i probably liked it the most!? i think it maybe depends on your mood and how forgiving you're feeling of the faults Reply

KAJ writing a thinkpiece about La La Land is seriously one of the most random things I've heard in a while. is he a regular contributor to THR? why him? why La La Land?! so many questions....



(admittedly I don't know anything about his post NBA career) Reply

He's been writing for different publications over the years Reply

He was just hired as a culture writer for some publication recently. Can't remember it. Reply

kareem is a super smart guy, writes a lot of editorials all over the place talking about a lot of subjects...he also kicked ass at celeb jeopardy Reply

Yeah a few years back he even wrote his own thinkpiece about Girls. It was pretty good. Reply

i really liked LLL, but i agree with most of his points tbh. Reply

I liked La La Land but it def has weaknesses and some moments where it's like "yo, Damien, why?"



Basically give it the technical awards, cause it truly is lovely to look at, but it shouldn't win writing or acting. Reply

Nooo. I want Arrival and Lion to win the technical awards.



I just don't want it to sweep. I will be so mad if it joins the ranks of Return of the King and Titanic. Reply

Lala Land was basically a modern, LA set remake of New York, New York. But Chazelle fixed what Scorsese failed at (a consistent tone and a more likable male lead). Reply

"...and they're unable to stay together because their egos"



They are unable to stay together because they love their careers/dreams more than they love each other. It has nothing to do with egos, it has to do with priorities.



I love this movie, so idgaf either way.

I feel like this is true for a lot of people who are trying to get to where they want to be in life. It's their number one priority, and relationships fall short every time. Reply

Yeah I definitely don't think anyone should sacrifice their career/life ambitions over a short-term relationship. The movie shouldn't have ended any other way.



But then again I am a cold, calculated, career-driven queen of ice. Reply

Personally it really took me a while to find a partner decent enough to be with them long-term, so there are many "career opportunities" I would sacrifice for this relationship



Of course if it was extreme stuff like "your book gets published..." (my dream, not that I finished writing that book lol) "...but only if you break up with your partner, otherwise it won't ever happen" I would think about it, but life rarely comes down to such black and white choices. My biggest problem with La La Land (I really liked the film until the ending) was that I didn't really see the reason for them to break up. I would understand if she broke up with him bc he didn't come to see her play, but after that they seemed to be fine talking to each other? I was surprised and disappointed by the ending Reply

yeah ego has nothing to do with prioritising career over love, especially when the vast majority of relationships end at some point anyway lol Reply

ia on all the stuff about jazz and race but idk if i agree about the romance angle. the romantic vs jaded sides of me are still battling it out. i think it would have been more unexpected to have them end up together though. having them go their separate ways was definitely the safe route for the film to take Reply

idk i think if you're a film fan you expect them to separate but basically everyone i've discussed the film with who doesn't follow movies that closely was shocked that they didn't end up together and a lot of them didn't like the ending. which is fucked to me cos it's by far the best part but anyway



Edited at 2017-02-15 08:56 pm (UTC)

- The movie implies we can't follow our dreams and have a decent relationship.



ok but emma's character at the end says otherwise. Reply

That part of his rant makes no sense. Reply

KAJ interpreted it as her settling. Reply

i can see that, i mean we're clearly meant to see that she's happy but we're given no insight into the relationship and he's just pretty much a prop so i can see why it's emotionally unfulfilling Reply

eh i think that's a reach, there's really nothing to suggest she's unhappy Reply

ita Reply

Some of his criticism about the romance angle is kinda silly. Let's not romanticize ego coming in the way of love? Why? Also, I didn't interpret Keith as a sell-out. Reply

I got bored after the first 15mins and then turned it off at 20mins cause I was falling asleep. I'll have to try again. Reply

I already complained about it in the roundup but yup, all of this. Where the characters end up was lackluster to me but the montage managed to save the ending.



La La Land shouldn't be winning anything for best screenplay. Reply

unless la la land just SWEEPS everything i would be stunned if manchester by the sea didn't get screenplay Reply

I think Lonergan's going to win too. Reply

