Pop Star Confessions With Ed Sheeran
- Doesn't have a phone anymore. Most famous person on his email is Beyoncé.
- Thinks Beyonce's having girls because she was dressed as Venus
- Wish he wrote "American Pie" (the song).
- Not into sexting. "When has a girl ever been sent a dick pic and been like oooh yeah! That looks great!"
- Bieber is apparently sober ATM is the best to party with.
-Talks about his gf and marriage rumours.
-Has more than 60 tattoos.
"American Pie" is pretty great tho.
Which isn't to say I fault his choice or anything but it just struck me that way.
lmao!