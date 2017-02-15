Pop Star Confessions With Ed Sheeran

I just went to watch the Shape of You video after seeing the clip here, and wow, it's really cute. I liked it a lot, and that girl was GORGEOUS. Reply

Thread

Link

Ew @ this ginger-pubed hack.





"American Pie" is pretty great tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed on both points. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk why ugly people become famous. They honestly shouldn't. Reply

Thread

Link

jesus, that ginger beard is repulsive. Reply

Thread

Link

the video still makes his beard seem like it's lit-up or neon or something Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like choosing not to have a cell phone is really such a white male thing in that he has enough security in his safety & basic humanity being respected at all times that he never has to ever worry about being somewhere he 'should 't' and the danger of that.



Which isn't to say I fault his choice or anything but it just struck me that way. Reply

Thread

Link

its definitely privilege Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dunno, I don't have any assistants/staff but I love turning off my phones for weekends/long periods of time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That flask is badass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YASSSSSSSSSSS! My queen! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He honestly seems cool as hell Reply

Thread

Link

My adorable ginger prince. Reply

Thread

Link

i bet he's great in bed Reply

Thread

Link

"When has a girl ever been sent a dick pic and been like oooh yeah! That looks great!"



lmao! Reply

Thread

Link

This bridge troll has a gf? Reply

Thread

Link