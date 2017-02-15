Ed - hiii

Pop Star Confessions With Ed Sheeran








- Doesn't have a phone anymore. Most famous person on his email is Beyoncé.
- Thinks Beyonce's having girls because she was dressed as Venus
- Wish he wrote "American Pie" (the song).
- Not into sexting. "When has a girl ever been sent a dick pic and been like oooh yeah! That looks great!"
- Bieber is apparently sober ATM is the best to party with.

SOURCE








-Talks about his gf and marriage rumours.
-Has more than 60 tattoos.








SOURCE
Tagged: , ,