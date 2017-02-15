The cast of Love Actually to reunite for Comic Relief short
The cast of Love Actually will reunite for @comicrelief ♥♥♥https://t.co/HcdsGMVzfh pic.twitter.com/LRXXRmKXzp— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 15, 2017
- Red Nose Day Actually will be written by Richard Curtis.
- Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon, Andrew Lincoln, Lucia Moniz, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson are all set to return to their roles.
- Emma Freud (Richard Curtis's partner) is currently asking for plot ideas on Twitter.
NO ALAN. :, (
I NEED THIS
I wanted to punch Andrew Lincoln sf hard for his Nice Guy bs
It's a staple holiday movie but we don't need to revisit it
Since it's for charity I think a better option would be having a live table read and then putting the video up for sale online or something for people who couldn't make it
I legit thought Andrew Lincoln was Mark Feurstein for the longest time; I was so impressed by his British accent, lol.