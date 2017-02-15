{magnolia} but it did happen

The cast of Love Actually to reunite for Comic Relief short





- Red Nose Day Actually will be written by Richard Curtis.
- Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon, Andrew Lincoln, Lucia Moniz, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson are all set to return to their roles.
- Emma Freud (Richard Curtis's partner) is currently asking for plot ideas on Twitter.

Source 1, 2</>
