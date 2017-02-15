The cast of Love Actually to reunite for Comic Relief short

Love Actually actually sucks Reply

i am a basic bitch and watched love actually probably 6-7 times over the holiday season Reply

No Emma Thompson? I guess that would be too sad without Alan Rickman though :/ Reply

yeah :/ at the same time, i kinda with she came back & that it was established she DIDN'T get back with her husband Reply

she's still connected to hugh grant since they played siblings in the movie though Reply

i thought it was supposed to be ambiguous Reply

Oh you're right I hadn't thought about that :( Reply

NO ALAN. :, (





MTE:NO ALAN. :, ( Reply

unpopular opinion: I hated this film. I didn't even see it until two years ago and was so underwhelmed and confused why everyone loves it. Reply

Yeah, I just watched it this past Christmas and didn't care for the majority of it. Overrated af. Reply

This is becoming the popular opinion, every christmas season there are more thinkpieces about how bad it is Reply

yeah every season someone comes out with an article about why it's problematic as if they were the first person to discover it or something Reply

same tbh, I'd never seen it until last year and didn't get what all the fuss was about. Reply

Awww, cute. I love Comic Relief Reply

I'm kinda looking forward to this even though Comic Relief sketches can be a bit hit or miss. Reply

aww cute. i love this film idec, it always makes me happy Reply

awww cute Reply

no Rodrigo???? or Chiwetel???



I NEED THIS Reply

this sounds cute, although I was never a fan of the movie tbh, just Emma Thompson's acting.



I wanted to punch Andrew Lincoln sf hard for his Nice Guy bs Reply

Whatever, i love this movie and it's actually playing right now on TV. Bill Nighy is the best character. Reply

Hard pass



It's a staple holiday movie but we don't need to revisit it



Since it's for charity I think a better option would be having a live table read and then putting the video up for sale online or something for people who couldn't make it Reply

I love this movie sfm. I know it's popular on ONTD to hate it, but idec, I watch it every Christmas.



I legit thought Andrew Lincoln was Mark Feurstein for the longest time; I was so impressed by his British accent, lol. Reply

OMG. I can totally see it! Reply

I watch it every Christmas. We usually skip the brother/sister plot and the porny plot these days but I like everything else. Reply

Same, I have a such a soft spot for it. Reply

Realizing that Rick Grimes was the creeper in this completely blew my mind years ago. Reply

