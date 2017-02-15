February 15th, 2017, 12:45 pm viudanegra Farrah Abraham's mom released a rap music video because that's just the way the world is now source Tagged: jesus take the wheel, music video, nobody, teen mom (mtv), who asked for this Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5050 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-02-15 07:34 pm (UTC)
also i don't know ha!
at least her voice sounds better than when Farrah released her own album. That was an atrocity.
That being said, we really are living in the twilight zone.
Edited at 2017-02-15 07:39 pm (UTC)
Good tag usage though.
u disrespecting the real OG debz??? NON-BELIEVER!!!1
Edited at 2017-02-15 07:43 pm (UTC)