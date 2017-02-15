The View talks about 45's Russian ties and Tiffany being bullied at NYFW

This just *feels* like the moment that even the dusty republicans are waking up and saying "wow this shit just got real". This needs a special prosecutor, and independent investigation and we need to demand a full catalog of what exactly was communicated, when and to whom. Goddamn 3 weeks in an look at the fuckery already going on. IMPEACH HIM! Reply

IKR? I honestly thought this would all be spread out over 4 years so it wouldn't be enough at one time to sway people. Woooo boy, I was incorrect and I'm loving it! Reply

There was a democratic senator on MSNBC last night who said he actually had Republicans coming up to him and saying they wanted an independent investigation done. That gave me hope. Chaffetz and Sessions are a problem though. Reply

they need to say it PUBLICLY. Reply

Aides say Puzder has yet to submit opening statement for his confirmation hearing Thursday AM. Noms usually do at least 24hrs in advance. — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) February 15, 2017



He's gonna withdraw. I love that Tr*mp and his supporters can't decide if this is fake news or if intelligence leaks are bad. You can't have it both ways.He's gonna withdraw. Reply

I fucking hope so



Not that i have much faith 45 will submit a replacement that's more qualified Reply

NBC just reported that he's withdrawing his name lol Reply

Yeah, he's dead. But Trump will put up someone just as batshit as a fuck you. Reply

Thank god. Even a number of Republicans were gonna vote against him. He sounds like a monster. Reply

Good. What a dreadful man. Reply

Why do all of his appointees have weird head shapes? Reply

this fuckin' guy looks exactly like a depraved experimental perv scientist in a horror movie Reply

I don't watch The View, so can someone explain who this woman is who actually had the audacity to say that a "very small segment" of right-wingers are anti-immigrant? I mean, the fuck? Reply

She's a piece of shit Reply

it's their token conservative person, they always have one for some reason Reply

To remind us there is a very real and present enemy to women in this world and the tragic ways they can brainwash the ones they seek to destroy. Reply

It's Jed. She's their "conservative" host. Reply

she's the worst because she says things just to say them. At least Elizabeth was full on crazy. Jed seems like she is reading a producers conservative talking points every segment. Reply

Jed, it's not a small portion of conservatives that are anti-immigrant, hun. Reply

Right? Why these fucking lies? The election already told us the truth Reply

Her dear papa is a facist who wants to strip these some people of their rights. I wouldn't sit next to her either. I wouldn't have tweeted/taken a picture but whatever.



screaming at these gifs Reply

LOL Reply

“I’m very proud of my children. I mean, I’m just looking at them right now, as an example for your show,” he said. “But I’m very proud, because Don and Eric and Ivanka and — you know, to a lesser extent ’cause she just got out of school, out of college — but, uh, Tiffany, who has also been so terrific.”



😂😂😂 Reply

he wanted your mum to abort you like, how do you do this yourself (money, we know, bUT STILL) Reply

Only Eric notices how cringe it is that Trump ignored Tiffany to shake someone elses hand. Ivanka enjoyed it. Reply

LoL I noticed Eric's face too! It's never a pleasant sensation seeing his meth-singling vampiric ass but it was gold in this GIF. Reply

I involuntarily gasp "my god!" out loud every time I see his ugly waxen face Reply

MFTE! The view hosts defending her ...like WTF those elle editors do not care to sit to this ONE woman yet are representing a million others in doing so. Props to them! Reply

LMAO PUZDER IS GONNA WITHDRAW HIS NOMINATION Reply

is this a new development? Reply

Yep, it just broke on MSNBC Reply

YYYAAASSS!!! They've been talking about that all morning, so glad he finally did it. Apparently there was a LOT of shit about to come out in addition to what already has. Reply

Yup just got a news alert about it. This is great news Reply

where did the whole 45 thing come from?



I'm a bit worried because it can easily be reappropriated to make trump look cool Reply

I think it lets people address him as something other than President Reply

Then just call him Trump.



When you call him 45 you ARE referring to him as the 45th president. And knowing how is team operates, they take things meant to invalidate him and make it theirs so I can see this happening soon. Reply

I don't like calling him President. So I call him 45. Reply

I prefer Lord Cheeto and General Marmalade myself. Reply

CEO of King Center and Daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King @BerniceKing posted this on her Facebook page tonight. pic.twitter.com/EFTozapaEc — Yashar (@yashar) February 8, 2017

i started doing it because of this: Reply

because a 45 would be a fitting end Reply

I really don't get people who are attempting to use it as an insult. If anything, it gives him more legitimacy. I mean... he was sporting this hat before his inauguration. Reply

Was she bullied or was she "bullied"? Because people love to throw that word around. Reply

Thread

People wouldn't sit beside her at NYFW Reply

so no lol Reply

they should have said she was shunned not bullied. Reply

Also that story about the customer being rude af to the Mexican restaurant owner



The OWNER Reply

Is Tiffany Trump even in Trump's will? I seriously doubt she's gonna get much of an inheritance. She should just come out against Trump and she'd probably make more money doing that. I seriously don't care that people didn't want to sit next to her. Reply

Thread

I'd legitimately stan her and her ventures if she publicly came out against her father Reply

She and Barron should conspire and take them all down. (Not that anyone in Trump's family is better than the rest but we all know they are both his least faves) Reply

I don't know much about her, but I sometimes I wonder if she even voted for him. I mean, she probably did because of some desperate desire to please her father, but coming from Cali and not being that close with him, I wonder. Or at least how she voted in other elections. Reply

there's a v interesting convo happening in the psych community, about a trump effect and just how the general climate is affecting how people process feelings, how they approach therapy, interact with others, etc.



anecdotally, i feel just so weird. v dissociated but it affects how i interact with people. like if someone is really chipper and upbeat my first thought is suspicion lol. like a fucking combat mentality. i don't care for it. Reply

my mental health is shit bc of this election Reply

Well I know I've discovered a new level of feelings including stress, sadness and hate following this election. Its also affected my outlook on trust tbh. Reply

Honestly? Tiffany Trump is being 'bullied' because nobody wanted to sit beside her? She's an adult and chose to be a visible face in her father's presidency. Face the consequences of trying to put a smiling face on racism, homophobia, transphobia, islamophobia and misogyny, Tiffany. This is nothing compared to the racist bullshit the Obama girls faced daily just for existing. Reply

Thread

yeah exactly!

she's a grown ass woman who is okay with what her father does. i do not give a fuck about her feelings.



and no one said shit when the obama girls who were actual children got racist shit from everyone. Reply

rme every nepotistic "model" claims to be bullied during fashion week



whatever was said I doubt it was as bad as your daddy wanting you to be aborted Tiffany, chin up Reply

Thread

Also why does news always break with this Administration after 3PM and in the evening? These people are all insane and apparently they don't need to sleep. I'm just so miserable these days. Reply

Thread

Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: "He will die in jail."https://t.co/e6FxCclVqT — John Schindler (@20committee) 15. Februar 2017





US intelligence is not the problem here.



The President's collusion with Russian intelligence is.



Many details, but the essence is simple. — John Schindler (@20committee) 15. Februar 2017





(Schindler is a former NSA intelligence analyst) "He will die in jail" yes pls(Schindler is a former NSA intelligence analyst) Reply

I might actually leap for joy Reply

Seeing Trump in handcuffs is my biggest hope right now. Reply

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE Reply

trump? in jail? never gonna happen but god i pray it does Reply

holy shit plsssss Reply

Link