The View talks about 45's Russian ties and Tiffany being bullied at NYFW
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intelligence officials ahead of election, sources say. The co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/U9r96Md5EK— The View (@TheView) February 15, 2017
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg
Today's topics:
Restaurant Owners: Immigrants Are What Make America Great
Tiffany Maples Bullied at NYFW
Bob Odenkirk talks about 'Better Call Saul'
A customer criticized a restaurant for having a Mexican owner and wrote “America first” on their receipt. The co-hosts discuss. pic.twitter.com/eUu6xHIt76— The View (@TheView) February 15, 2017
He's gonna withdraw.
Not that i have much faith 45 will submit a replacement that's more qualified
Her dear papa is a facist who wants to strip these some people of their rights. I wouldn't sit next to her either. I wouldn't have tweeted/taken a picture but whatever.
I'm a bit worried because it can easily be reappropriated to make trump look cool
When you call him 45 you ARE referring to him as the 45th president. And knowing how is team operates, they take things meant to invalidate him and make it theirs so I can see this happening soon.
The OWNER
anecdotally, i feel just so weird. v dissociated but it affects how i interact with people. like if someone is really chipper and upbeat my first thought is suspicion lol. like a fucking combat mentality. i don't care for it.
she's a grown ass woman who is okay with what her father does. i do not give a fuck about her feelings.
and no one said shit when the obama girls who were actual children got racist shit from everyone.
whatever was said I doubt it was as bad as your daddy wanting you to be aborted Tiffany, chin up
(Schindler is a former NSA intelligence analyst)