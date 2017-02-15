[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about 45's Russian ties and Tiffany being bullied at NYFW



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg

Today's topics:
45 Camp's Ties To Russia
Restaurant Owners: Immigrants Are What Make America Great
Tiffany Maples Bullied at NYFW
Bob Odenkirk talks about 'Better Call Saul'








