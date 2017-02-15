steve aoki hints collab with 5h's lauren jauregui
🔥🔥🔥 @LaurenJauregui pic.twitter.com/y8kXJP6wRm— Just Hold Aoki (@steveaoki) February 15, 2017
'Big Things Coming' 🙏🏻 (via @steveaoki on Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/G5Wu7eBkjb— 5HPH #727TourMNL (@5th_HarmonyPH) February 15, 2017
- after his charity work with 1d's louis tomlinson, steve aoki keeps proving to us what a generous man he is and now has tweeted about "big things coming" for him and 5h's lauren jauregui
- they were in the studio last night
hopefully she'll wise up. i just think of younger me and shake my head
yeah, ik ik and i mean i'm still dumb af sometimes. and i really like her she's my fave of 5h but idl her anti-vaxx, anti-pharm. idk it just really rubbed me the wrong way when she came out as so anti=pharm bc i wouldn't be anywhere w/o my anti-depressant
but i mean i still like her ofc and she's gorgeous and i love her voice
but then again u could possibly knit a pile of shit in a cardigan form and i'd love it
ANYWAY,
steve aoki is being so generous ! i kinda want to hear what they all come up with their solo projects, so i'll check for ha