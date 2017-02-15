steve aoki hints collab with 5h's lauren jauregui

Uhm...maybe Lauren should stop distracting us from what's happening in the world and channel her energy into doing something that matters. Or will this be ~purposeful pop? Reply

obv she is gonna be party of the #purposemovement Reply

U spending ur time getting drunk and shading people on twitter while there's a FACIST DICTATOR taking over america. #distraction https://t.co/vZSWttnual — camilizer brad (@messycamilizer) February 13, 2017 Reply

This would be amazing if it came from anyone who wasn't a stan, you know their sense of irony doesn't go that deep, LoL Reply

I mean, are non-stans really checking for her, though? Still, I knew that whole comment/tweet/whatever it was would come back and bite her in the ass sooner than later. Reply

LoL, so true. Reply

she's really pretty, but really vapid. Reply

how old is she..? like, 20? i was incredibly dumb at 20, too. learning process. also that whole bubble of celebrity thing



hopefully she'll wise up. i just think of younger me and shake my head Reply

i have nooooo idea. my guess is 19 or 20



yeah, ik ik and i mean i'm still dumb af sometimes. and i really like her she's my fave of 5h but idl her anti-vaxx, anti-pharm. idk it just really rubbed me the wrong way when she came out as so anti=pharm bc i wouldn't be anywhere w/o my anti-depressant



but i mean i still like her ofc and she's gorgeous and i love her voice Reply

didn't know she was those things - i'm the same way with my meds, I'd be basically nonfunctioning without them. people with healthy brains need to take a few seats on that shit. like that whole.."you don't need antidepressants, there's nature!" thing? the luxury of a healthy brain, omg... Reply

YES rabidly anti-pharm stances are the worst :( like way to try and shame me into needing medication for my depression, that kind of thinking gets so dangerous so quickly. my antidepressants have saved my life and allow me to live it without being constantly bogged down by my own mind and fuck anyone who tries to find fault with that. Reply

I think it's rough to be taken out of school at the age that she was, cause I feel like now she ~*learns*~ everything from Tumblr and it just leads to her sometimes having the right gist of it, but also sometimes going off a deep end because she saw that a post related to that topic had a lot of likes on Tumblr. She seems to revel in seeming woke, so she keeps speaking like she's enlightened and spreading knowledge when really she's in like, Sociology 101. Reply

awh, she's so pretty Reply

i love their cardigans



but then again u could possibly knit a pile of shit in a cardigan form and i'd love it





ANYWAY,



steve aoki is being so generous ! i kinda want to hear what they all come up with their solo projects, so i'll check for ha Reply

Are Steve Aoki and MGK trying something with these teens? Reply

Does she has trouble standing on her own? Reply

Now this is interesting, I wonder what the song will sound like. Steve is a way bigger name than MGK, that's for sure. Reply

the photo is hairporn basically Reply

Anything they do will shit on Camila's crap Bad Things. Reply

literally everything shits on Bad Things, lbr, plates clattering to the floor in a fancy quite restaurant shits on Bad Things Reply

