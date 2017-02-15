ONTD Roundup

I love your animal facts whenever you post them and I happen to see them. They always manage to brighten my day a little, lol. Reply

Woo, good to hear that! We could all use a bit of cheer rn. Reply

These are really cool looking. Reply

oh my Reply

I'm kind of into this crab, ngl Reply

NO! I hate them! Reply

I ran into a coconut crab on Guam last summer and it was massive and I nearly cried. Reply

pretty creepy



but... edible?!

i'd never eat him tbh

i wonder if they are coconut flavored?





that make me want to sautee some crab in coconut milk tbh Reply

i hope coconut crabs are having a good day Reply

looooooooooooooove their giant asses, icu catering 2 my interests 🦀👀🦀👀🦀👀🦀 Reply

they look horrifying! Reply

the darker gifs are creeping me out. Reply

Omggggg these are amazing yet also a bit terrifying haha Reply

I love crabs Reply

Hmmm, I like crabs and I like giant animals but I'm imagining this scuttling past me after dark and that's freaking me out Reply

cute



altho ive always heard that crabs, shrimp and lobster are the cockroaches of the sea D: Reply

I have an irrational fear of crabs Reply

I would probably jump 5 feet in the air if I ever ran into one but they're pretty cool looking. Reply

i like this new username! you picked a good one 👌🏽 Reply

Thanks bb! <3 Have you played any good games lately? I can't seem to quit OW. Reply

I was like I know you? But I'm confused... Reply

Informal Insect Facts

'cuz there's not enough material to work with!



Cut for the squeamish.



[ Giant burrowing cockroach ]













AKA rhinoceros cockroach or litter bug!



Native to Australia.



World's heaviest species of cockroach.



Weighs up to 35 g (1.2 oz).



Measures up to 80 mm (3.1 in) in length.



Lifespan of 10 years.



Crunchy yet satisfying!



Giant burrowing cockroach

AKA rhinoceros cockroach or litter bug!
Native to Australia.
World's heaviest species of cockroach.
Weighs up to 35 g (1.2 oz).
Measures up to 80 mm (3.1 in) in length.
Lifespan of 10 years.
Crunchy yet satisfying!

NOPEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE E Reply

NOPE Reply

that kid petting it while it's trying 2 get away is kinda hilarious ngl Reply

thank u for the cut Reply

this comment is only for the stout-hearted among us Reply

I actually kind of like these. I raised hissing cockroaches for prey training when I was rehabbing opossums and tbh I ended up kind of liking them. They're way less disgusting to me than the typical house roaches. Reply

NEVER GOING (back*) TO AUSTRALIA



*I was there like 16 years ago and did not know these things existed then! Reply

These don't bother me lol, the crabs were worse! Reply

Even though I had hot wings for dinner last night, I want them for lunch too. Reply

you can never have too many hotwings, imo. Reply

This is extremely true. Though my stomach may disagree... Reply

Parent

treat yourself Reply

chocolate cupcakes are fantastic Reply

HI THERE HI THERE Reply

Howdy Joker Reply

Parent

hi! i made you a valenstan, idk if it went through. Reply

hi there! Reply

Parent

hi ontd! what's your bagel of choice?



i'm eating a vegan sesame seed bagel w falafel, hummus, avocado and sundried tomato rn Reply

egg



not a bagel with an egg on it but an egg bagel Reply

Cinnamon raisin, toasted, with butter. OR everything toasted with scallion cream cheese. Reply

spinach bagel, yummmm Reply

i like toasted plain bagels with butter Reply

An everything bagel with cream cheese. Or a poppy seed bagel with very light butter. I'm a woman of simple tastes. Reply

I agree hardcore with both of these but I will add sesame + either topping to the list. Reply

Onion, Rosemary Thyme, Asiago, Jalepeno Reply

Egg with cream cheese. Reply

I'm not a bagel fan, but that's probably because I haven't had a good bagel.



Turn that bagel into a biscuit and you're in business buster. Reply

poppyseed w/ smoked salmon and cream cheese Reply

I love a toasted blueberry bagel with lox, cream cheese, and capers. Reply

I like everything bagels with cream cheese lol Reply

cinnamon raisin with cream cheese Reply

Everything, toasted, cream cheese Reply

Cinnamon raisin, toasted, with plain cream cheese. Reply

whole grain, sesame seed, or asiago Reply

toasted everything bagel with herb and garlic cream cheese, lox, thinly sliced red onions, and capers Reply

wheat with veggie cream cheese Reply

Plain, but I like it with cream cheese and smoked salmon. Reply

Everything bagel, or asiago bagel depending on where it's from. With butter or light chive & onion cream cheese. I also like bacon and egg sandwiches on jalapeno and cheddar bagels.



We had a bagel place that closed that served an Italian bagel sandwich, and god I miss it so much. Italian cold cuts + everything bagel, it was sooooo good Reply

cinnamon raisin, toasted, with peanut butter. Reply

Multiseed or poppyseed with salmon (with cucumber, dill and cream cheese), chicken (with cucumber, tomato and salad) or tuna (with cucumber, salad and cream cheese). Om nom nom. Reply

I'm boring. Cinnamon raisin with either strawberry cream cheese or butter. Or if I'm feeling fancy, butter and blackberry jelly. Reply

Everything bagel toasted with egg / cheddar / bacon. But I'm laying off that right now. Reply

everything bagel! Reply

Cheddar cheese bagels are soooo good Reply

Onion bagel with plain cream cheese, everything bagel with plain cream cheese, a rosemary and olive oil bagel with honey walnut cream cheese. Reply

Today is a sad day. It's my fiance's last full day here. Tomorrow he goes home for some undetermined time until the next time he can visit or I can move there. Last time it was 2 years apart. Bills and poverty don't really match a long-distance partnership. Reply

That sucks so badly, I'm so sorry. I'll send positive vibes your way so hopefully it won't be that long. Reply

Thank you, bb. It's been 2 months with him and it's like losing a huge part of me. He's helped me grow so much. Even learned how to bake a fruit pie from scratch for him. Reply

:( That's so awful. Why do you have to live apart? Reply

ugh, i was going to go to the beach today but it's 10 am i haven't moved at all



now i'm looking to find 5$ to spend on amazon but instead i'm looking at 30$ throw blankets but none in the color i want. Reply

I just caught the end of Trumps presser (Which was apparently a shit show, he didnt call on any of the main reporters. he only called conservative peeps who wouldnt ask him about Flynn)



But the point of my post is....Netanyahu is kinda giving me daddy bae vibes lol. Hes kinda hot in that old man way and his voice is sooo deep. Reply

S I S

I S I

S I S Reply

goodbye Reply

sure, i mean, if genocide's your thing, i guess. Reply

i literally just got sneezy and snotty and i'm like NO I'M FLYING TO COSTA RICA IN 4 DAYS Reply

JUST GO in the ocean and dive under the water, the salt will get everything out Reply

sound advice bb! Reply

Load up on vitamin C!! Reply

Maybe the location change will help? Idk where you are currently tho lol. In Houston the weather has been shifting like crazy and I feel like my sinuses will never be the same again tbh so you have my sympathies! Reply

#046: Not very memorable post-apocalyptic zombie drama/thriller. I can't remember much about it, but I hope the main kid in this goes on to better projects.



More at my letterboxd.



#046: Not very memorable post-apocalyptic zombie drama/thriller. I can't remember much about it, but I hope the main kid in this goes on to better projects.

aww I saw this too! My first movie of this year (you inspired me to make my own spreadsheet of movies that I see but im not doing 1 a day like you are)





I read the book and I thought this was pretty decent. They cut out some stuff but it was okay Reply

I saw this at TIFF at Midnight Madness! It wasn't incredible, but I liked it enough. It wasn't too much of a horror movie though, but it was still fun hearing people gasp and groan in anticipation at certain scenes, lol. Reply

The dog scene where the zombies chased after it made me sad. Reply

Is the daily press conference at 1 or 2? Reply

Last night my Mom surprised me with a new laptop for Valentine's Day and it's so nice to have a laptop again. I work using public wifi most of the time and I can't exactly carry my desktop every time I go so this is going to help out a lot.



In other news all of a sudden I really love this:







Its such a great work out song. Reply

Yesss I love working out to that, I love the video too Reply

