ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, February 14, 2017:
- Joy Villa hits #1 on iTunes US after wearing Trump dress to Grammys
- The View talks about Flynn resignation
- Over 140 celebs sign a letter asking Texas lawmakers to reject discriminatory bathroom bill
- Carlos Santana says Adele won because she can sing while Beyoncé is just nice to look at
- Karlie Kloss for Vogue US March 2017
- Chrissy Teigen claps back at Marie Claire for calling basic relationship standards "goals"
- Chris Evans responds to David Duke's tweet claiming that he supports white genocide
- Grammy Snub Saga feat. Sufjan Stevens, Solange & the Recording Academy
- J.K.Rowling makes a fool out of Piers Morgan on Twitter, again
- Kid Rock Could Have a Future in Politics
- ONTD Original: 4 Manga That Should Not Exist
- Valenstans 2017: Part 1
- Valenstans 2017: Part 2
- Valenstans 2017: Part 3
- Valenstans 2017: Part 4
but... edible?!
i'd never eat him tbh
i wonder if they are coconut flavored?
that make me want to sautee some crab in coconut milk tbh
altho ive always heard that crabs, shrimp and lobster are the cockroaches of the sea D:
I had an identity crisis last week and changed my user name. :(
I dedicate this comment to Tom Brady.
'cuz there's not enough material to work with!
Cut for the squeamish.
[Giant burrowing cockroach]
AKA rhinoceros cockroach or litter bug!
Native to Australia.
World's heaviest species of cockroach.
Weighs up to 35 g (1.2 oz).
Measures up to 80 mm (3.1 in) in length.
Lifespan of 10 years.
Crunchy yet satisfying!
Edited at 2017-02-15 06:07 pm (UTC)
*I was there like 16 years ago and did not know these things existed then!
HI THERE
i'm eating a vegan sesame seed bagel w falafel, hummus, avocado and sundried tomato rn
not a bagel with an egg on it but an egg bagel
Turn that bagel into a biscuit and you're in business buster.
We had a bagel place that closed that served an Italian bagel sandwich, and god I miss it so much. Italian cold cuts + everything bagel, it was sooooo good
now i'm looking to find 5$ to spend on amazon but instead i'm looking at 30$ throw blankets but none in the color i want.
But the point of my post is....Netanyahu is kinda giving me daddy bae vibes lol. Hes kinda hot in that old man way and his voice is sooo deep.
I S I
S I S
365 Movies I Have Never Seen Before
#046: Not very memorable post-apocalyptic zombie drama/thriller. I can't remember much about it, but I hope the main kid in this goes on to better projects.
More at my letterboxd.
Edited at 2017-02-15 06:09 pm (UTC)
Re: 365 Movies I Have Never Seen Before
I read the book and I thought this was pretty decent. They cut out some stuff but it was okay
Re: 365 Movies I Have Never Seen Before
Re: 365 Movies I Have Never Seen Before
In other news all of a sudden I really love this:
Its such a great work out song.