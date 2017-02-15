UAE Football: Asamoah Gyan has "unethical hair"
Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan was deemed to have 'unethical hair' by the United Arab Emirates Football Association due to Islamic teachings that ban 'Qaza' hairstyles, where only part of the head is shaved. He is one of over 40 players whose hair has been deemed problematic. Per custom, the UAEFA sends a player's club a warning letter in the first instance, with punishments escalating to a fine and then a suspension if he does not comply.
Have you ever had unethical hair, ONTD?
So what exactly are they going to do? Forcibly shave his head?