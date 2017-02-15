Lindsay Lohan Continues to Disappoint, Says Americans Should Support 45
Lindsay Lohan: Americans should support Trump, would be 'a positive thing' https://t.co/2xwHSpwFPR pic.twitter.com/QJwjMffksN— seattlepi (@seattlepi) February 15, 2017
Lohan said in a video interview with the Daily Fail, "You have to join him. If you can't beat him, join him" and that "it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support."
Nah.
A reminder that Tr*mp went on Stern and said, "She's probably deeply troubled and therefore great in bed."
Source
The only place that really cares about her is ONTD.
