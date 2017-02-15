I AM SO ANGRY OMG Reply

UGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH H WHYYYYYYYYYYYY Reply

BOOOOO what the fuck?! Reply

I abandoned the show a while ago but I've been listening to the soundtrack on Spotify a lot recently & its just so good. I hope the music is just as good in this upcoming season. Reply

My mom is going to be SO pissed. Reply

Weirdly, I didn't expect it this year. I don't even know why. So this is a pleasant surprise. Reply

damn. did Starz just not get things moving on season 3 quickly enough?? 18 months between seasons is... a lot Reply

my friend loves this show. I saw most of the first episode. I found it okay but pretty slow. should I continue? Reply

The first season is far and away the best season. I would definitely continue. Reply

the show keeps getting worse

episode 1-8 from season 1 were perfect Reply

The second half of season 1 was good but really hard to watch, especially the last couple episodes.



Season 2 was severely lacking in the romance department and that made things slower. Reply

As a fan... I gotta agree. I'm still obsessed though. Reply

As a fan, i disagree. I still love the show. And the books. I am truly obsessed. Reply

agreed the show became unwatchable after that Reply

It gets progressing more cringe-worthy. Season One is good, until the end. Season Two - yikes. Reply

No.



I genuinely wish this show had never been made, and that all record of its rapey fucking source material could be obliterated from existence.



Edited at 2017-02-15 06:12 pm (UTC) Reply

I find it weird that the OTT fetishistic rape in this series barely sparks any outrage. Reply

still mourning over angus. Reply

What??? I'm not happy about this. Reply

fenchurchly



Edited at 2017-02-15 05:50 pm (UTC) !!!!!!! WHERE IS!? SEPT IS SO FAR AWAY. talk about #droughtlander Reply

UGH I know I was thinking of her <3



I'm dying inside rn. Reply

gah. i mean i guess it gives me time to actually catch up to the series since i haven't read book 2 yet....but....damn. i mean i'm not surprised (didn't the 1st season start in autumn?) but the preview of s3 was AGES AGO. i'm sure the crew are happy to have time to set up s3 properly...but...still. :( :( :( Reply

I don't mind waiting, as long as they don't split the seasons up. Having a long wait, half a season, then another long wait is The Worst Reply

yeah, i like it all in one go myself. but sept still seems so far away. i'm going to pretend they are doing it for me as a birthday gift (sept babiesssss) Reply

they should order only 10 épisodes for next season



Edited at 2017-02-15 05:52 pm (UTC) Reply

the show is going to air against a lot of big shows in the fall Reply

yeah but it airs on saturdays. not that much competition Reply

no

Starz now airs its shows on sundays, Reply

ohh. i didn't realise! i could've sworn it was saturday. thanks! Reply

damn, i recently binge-watched season 2, bec i thought the third one will start soonish Reply

THROWING ALL THE THINGS Reply

sobbing in the corner Reply

WHAT THE FUCK. Reply

