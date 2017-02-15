Barbara Palvin Looking Smoking Hot For Sports Illustrated 2017

i just realized model stanning is such a low but i mean hey if model stanning and the hills were what got me out of depression in 2012 then ima keep it up and use it to get back on track in 2017 oop 🤷🏼‍♀️



i dont think theres anything wrong with model stanning but these days a lot of them suck so its kind of silly Reply

yeah but i love barbara and the rest i usually interchange as i get bored/they reveal themselves. barbara hasn't done much and she never walked down the VS runway in a war bonnet or made some faux-woke tweets about the women's march she didn't even march in so Reply

ia i don't see the point in stabbing the nepotism posse Reply

i was a huge model stan from 2011-2013 Reply

i mean model stanning is better than stanning a racist person who dgaf about BLM, modeling is an art too...ie: adriana lima, alessandra, etc. Reply

Hi, OP!! Youre cute!



And yes, babs is gorg and i think if kate hadnt been promised the cover to return, one of these shots would have been it.



The pastels are everything and she looks so good!! Reply

hi bb!! <333 how are you :)



agreed. she was rookie of the year last year, so i was hoping for a cover but oh well. i would really realllllllly love to see VS take on a "bigger" model (even though barbara isn't big at all and she looks fantastic either way). but when i worked at VS, being in oklahoma, soooooo many women wouldn't find things in their size and ik VS is at all-time highs for sales (or close to it) i hope that they broaden out and take on more models like barbara, ashley graham, etc Reply

Let's be real it would have probably been Samantha hoopes and her dented boobs. Reply

i know her name but ive never actually seen her face



her bottom half is nice but her top half is average, shes a really good model though Reply

She's stunning! How long has she been modeling?



I also like Lais Ribeiro's SI shoot. Reply

At least six years because I first noticed her when she was 18 Reply

About 10 years. She started young Reply

like 8 years Reply

I read that as "Bristol Palin" and almost did a spit take Reply

She looks incredible 😍



I haven't model stanned in a while except for Emily DiDonato, honestly forgot to check on the others I liked. D; Reply

she looks good. i want a lot of these swimsuits. Reply

that swimsuit is stupidly impractical but still v. cute Reply

she's pretty in a boring way Reply

her body is amazing Reply

Kate upton got the cover which is...boring.



I was hoping for a solo Chrissy cover just cuz I've been stanning her recently



Can't recall her name but one the rookies is super hot Reply

ia on wanting chrissy to get the cover. idk how kate managed to get three equally dull covers Reply

I also think they need to chill with the multiple covers, give us one great one not three meh covers Reply

I like her body, mainly because she's kind of like the ideal in my body type. But those swimsuits look uncomfortable with those wedgies Reply

lol at that giving birth pose in the second tweet. i only know her from dating niall. her face doesn't look so childish anymore and she's filled out body wise as well...its a good look. Reply

Love her❤ Reply

i knew there was a reason she was the one model i never got bored of after 5 years of model stanning



your taste op 👌🏻. BP is rare in that she's actually good @ her job and consistently interesting lol . Reply

