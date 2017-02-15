Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Krysten Ritter wrote a novel


BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! Thrilled to announce that my first novel will be released in November! It's a major passion project of mine and I've been working on it for a very long time. It's been torture keeping it a secret!
BONFIRE is a dark and twisted suspense novel and it's coming out this November. I am so proud of it and can’t WAIT for you to read it. Stay tuned for lots more info, teasers, giveaways and more…


How are your unpublished novels going, ONTD?
