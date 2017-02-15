Krysten Ritter wrote a novel
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! Thrilled to announce that my first novel will be released in November! It's a major passion project of mine and I've been working on it for a very long time. It's been torture keeping it a secret!
BONFIRE is a dark and twisted suspense novel and it's coming out this November. I am so proud of it and can’t WAIT for you to read it. Stay tuned for lots more info, teasers, giveaways and more…
source
How are your unpublished novels going, ONTD?
terribly.
lawd, don't start
But I'm excited!! Anyone else doing Camp Nano?
Like John Malkovich's clothing line.
that's nice
Not great. I have so many ideas, but it's too hard to pick one! I should really revise some of my past NaNos already but I keep procrastinating. I'm finding short stories and novellas easier right now.
Edited at 2017-02-15 04:57 pm (UTC)
is what I say to myself every day. So, not great, Bob.
I'm writing my first draft of a psychological thriller story. I am battling against my perfectionist instincts to just finish the damn thing. About 16k words into it.
This book sounds neat though!