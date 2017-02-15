Krysten Ritter wrote a novel

Ooh I'm intrigued by this. Reply

Thread

Link

How are your unpublished novels going, ONTD?



terribly. Reply

Thread

Link

dark, twisted, suspenseful?? here for it! Reply

Thread

Link

How are your unpublished novels going, ONTD?



lawd, don't start



lawd, don't start Reply

Thread

Link

I won NaNoWriMo last year so I'm in the process of rewriting and editing what I did/preparing continue the book for Camp Nano this summer! I have 51k words right now which amounts to less than half of my story lmao



But I'm excited!! Anyone else doing Camp Nano? Reply

Thread

Link

I do Camp NaNo at least once a year, but I usually have more success in November. The election ruined my writing buzz, though and I'm struggling to get it back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cool I like celeb passion projects.

Like John Malkovich's clothing line.

that's nice Reply

Thread

Link

How are your unpublished novels going, ONTD?



Not great. I have so many ideas, but it's too hard to pick one! I should really revise some of my past NaNos already but I keep procrastinating. I'm finding short stories and novellas easier right now.



Edited at 2017-02-15 04:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





is what I say to myself every day. So, not great, Bob. is what I say to myself every day. So, not great, Bob. Reply

Thread

Link

That's cool. I'll watch as more info comes through.



I'm writing my first draft of a psychological thriller story. I am battling against my perfectionist instincts to just finish the damn thing. About 16k words into it. Reply

Thread

Link