Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre are dating and Chance the Rapper can't believe it

Yesterday, Eric Andre posted a few pictures with Rosario Dawson on Twitter and Instagram, confirming that they're dating, something that had been speculated since last year.


Grammy winner Chance the Rapper thought that it was a joke, so Eric posted a picture dedicated to him as proof of their relationship.


Andre posted a few more pictures of Rosario and the two of them, and she also confirmed their relationship with a couple of tweets.



