Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre are dating and Chance the Rapper can't believe it
Yesterday, Eric Andre posted a few pictures with Rosario Dawson on Twitter and Instagram, confirming that they're dating, something that had been speculated since last year.
Grammy winner Chance the Rapper thought that it was a joke, so Eric posted a picture dedicated to him as proof of their relationship.
Andre posted a few more pictures of Rosario and the two of them, and she also confirmed their relationship with a couple of tweets.
#valentine #rosario ❤️💕❤️💕❤️ pic.twitter.com/1k9JcdGjzd— Eric Andre (@ericandre) February 14, 2017
The undisputed most gorgeous being on the planet 😍💕💋🌹❤️🔥@rosariodawson I love u bb🙏🏾 #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Bk7MyIsGV5— Eric Andre (@ericandre) February 14, 2017
One more for @chancetherapper #proof 😂😂😝#notaprank @rosariodawson pic.twitter.com/Udcbhtbezu— Eric Andre (@ericandre) February 14, 2017
He tweeted this because I text Rosario asking if it was a joke 😭😭 https://t.co/UQ2sQZeAPs— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 14, 2017
February 14, 2017
#MyMainMan #Valentine https://t.co/fECesE4WKh— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) February 14, 2017
Ahahaha! Happy #VDay internet! ⚡️ “Even Chance the Rapper's mind was blown over Rosario Dawson & Eric Andre dating”https://t.co/KBmREOYe79— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) February 15, 2017
