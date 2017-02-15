Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre are dating and Chance the Rapper can't believe it

chance is so cute Reply

omg this is adorable Reply

they seem cute but the dude is too ugly for queen ros! Reply

the group chat was blowing up yesterday with ugly dudes not being able to handle this lmao



happy for them! they're both babes, so why not Reply

That's cute Reply

they are adorable together

how funny is his adult swim show

should i watch it Reply

Oh that's nice. Reply

didn't we know this? Reply

but this is PROOF Reply

They've been making lowkey appearances in various places together for a while but I guess this is the first time they've both publically acknowledged it. Reply

that photo of her with the feather earring is stunning Reply

She deserves so much better. I swear she has the worst taste in men. Reply

she's too pretty for this world tbh Reply

lol I tried to post this yesterday but fucked it up. Anyway this was adorable tbh. And the number of ppl asking if it was a prank in the comments was hilarious. Reply

Lmao Chance is so cute



I hope he doesnt fuck up Reply

I ain't mad at it. Reply

They seem like a cute couple lol.



Rosario is such a babe. I'm jealous ngl.

Reply

he totally seems her type lmao



good for them. he weirds me out tho Reply

happy for them but on a broader scale it bothers me how frequently beautiful women date fug men only bc i can probs count on one hand the number of times ive seen the other way around. sry for bringing my negativity into this post lol Reply

lmao nah, sis. you're right. he's not terrible looking but she's also like ethereal and he's not so Reply

that's so adorable. i love ha!



also trying to find someone to go with me to chance's concert. that isn't one i really wanna go on my own to. let's hope these hoes in the group message get back to me. Reply

I feel like dating a comedian would honestly be miserable. Reply

Ugly dudes are winning although Rosario isnt that good looking anymore Reply

What, lmao Reply

he has to be an incredible good dude to be with Rosario. I hope she doesn't settle for less since he isn't exactly hot Reply

lmao I love this bc it's so random Reply

Wow. Good for them. They look happy. Reply

I'll still never get over Rosario dating Danny Boyle Reply

I enjoy Danny work but I would NEVA want his dick anywhere near me Reply

That threw me for a loop, lol. I always assumed he was married and had kids Reply

ngl i kind of dig this Reply

I don't think Andre is ugly lol he is just looks dirty Reply

IA, I think he has a cute face Reply

this makes me happy, seeing happy people makes me happy.

can we all agree chance the rapper is a cute human being and deserves his own tag. Reply

lol cute. All three of them honestly. Reply

mte, good wholesome post Reply

i can never tell in these posts if the guy is just ugly or actually did something shitty lol Reply

