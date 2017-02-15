Mahershala Ali covers The Hollywood Reporter
Mahershala Ali in his own words: A personal journey from childhood upheaval to spiritual awakening https://t.co/ZagmIrJGEz pic.twitter.com/68jln2YqoB— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2017
Instead of a standard interview he wrote an op-ed where he discusses his childhood, his parents, his interest in the arts and his eventual conversion to Islam.
Mahershala Ali on the path that led him to becoming Muslim (and speaking out about it at the SAG Awards) https://t.co/vtT4oByEJw pic.twitter.com/KUIvaP99ou— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2017
Late to the party, but I finally stan him after seeing Moonlight! I hope he wins the Oscar.
I'm going to buy a digital copy when it comes out .
get oscar bb!
also, he was wearing the fuck outta that white suit at the SAG awards.