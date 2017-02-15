Mahershala Ali covers The Hollywood Reporter

He was so good in Moonlight. Reply

It's funny to me seeing him finally breaking through because I had a couple moments last year where I saw him in different things and I though "They have him so typecast. He must be so bored having to play the security guard-type serious dude with no personality in everything." And now he's actually having a moment.

We have the same thoughts lol I loved him in Hunger Games and Predators even though he just played the security detail but then he gives these layered performances in Kicks and Moonlight and i knew we were watching a future star in the making. He better steal that oscar.

mte

He is so fine.

He was so so good in Moonlight



I'm going to buy a digital copy when it comes out . Reply

It's out now on iTunes and VUDU and other digital retailers if you're in the USA

I want it where do I get, gotta go get it.

he is so gorg omg

His mustache looks so much better when he has a beard. Every time I see him with just a mustache I want to shave it off.

I didn't watch House of Cards season 4. Was Remi back? I kind of hated Jackie so I thought when he left at the end of s3 that was his freedom from those assholes and he wouldn't return because yay happy ending.

iirc he does get dragged back into everything

So clearly he's fine as all fuck but I love how thoughtful he seems to be too, SIGN ME UP

He's so damn fine. I love the way he talks about his roles and just ugh, he's pretty perfect.

The fact that he tears up talking about Moonlight/Juan all the time is so incredibly endearing. <3

I love the way he talks about Juan. I get the sense that he identifies with the character more than he let's on. It's such a layered role and he just sinks in and dissolves. It's one of those performances I will never, ever forget.

Parent

Blessed image

a man

i have loved him since the 4400 <3

He also just joined some movie with Tom Hardy and another white man, so time to learn the name and watch it when it comes out.

Triple Frontier!

♥♥♥ Now that more people finally love him and Ben Mendelsohn because of Rogue One, I might go back to yelling about The Place Beyond the Pines all the time. idg why no one appreciates it :(

handsome, talented and smart

get oscar bb! Reply

i never got the chance to see Moonlight in theaters :-( i need to see it asap.



also, he was wearing the fuck outta that white suit at the SAG awards. Reply

It's on digital platforms (iTunes, VUDU, Amazon Video) and it's out on DVD/Bluray in two weeks.

