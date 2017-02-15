February 15th, 2017, 07:08 am watch_mex0x0 Selena Gomez x Kygo Teases "It Ain't Me" + SG @ Coach Fashion Show SOURCE SOURCE OKAY AT A CHOIR DROPPING IN!!!! and slay a bit Hung (her makeup artist) for her makeup for the Coach show Tagged: fashion, new music post, selena gomez Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3030 comments Add comment
demi's just sounds cheap tbh.
But I meant for her new album in general, they're such a good much musically.
She needs to find better friends, think critically about stuff and stop being so defensive/hypocritical all the damn time.
is he cool or an ass?
Does she have fans over the age of 20 that arent gays? I dont think I've EVER heard someone say they like her for real. Like seriously. Yeah, a few bops, but thats it.
Also, good for her she doesnt look 12 anymore
Edited at 2017-02-15 03:23 pm (UTC)
and she really has been looking amazing
Edited at 2017-02-15 03:32 pm (UTC)
I've seen good sis live before. a mis-type!
Which should have gotten a video even a crappy tour footage one.