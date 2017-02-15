I hate admitting it but her music is much more enjoyable/easy to listen to than my fave (Demi). Sometimes I don't want to hear belting in every song. I just want feel good music. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I was shocked at how much I liked her singles from revival Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I completely get what you're saying! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ot, but should I watch riverdale? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes it's my fav show this year Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's funny, because they have often worked with the same producers/writers yet Selena's songs are better. Demi just needs to stop overdoing it with her singing, because everyone already knows, that she has a wonderful voice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

selena's material is so much better.



demi's just sounds cheap tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought she collabed with Tyga for a second there Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Julia Michaels is back on board for this comeback. Reply

Thread

Link

she didn't even co-write this one so noo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh :(



But I meant for her new album in general, they're such a good much musically. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally didn't click reply to this comment why does livejournal hate me when I'm just trying to be funny?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP it's Kygo! He performed at the Olympics! He's totally a big deal! Reply

Thread

Link

I've actually seen him live. oops at me posting via ipad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's Kygo sis. Reply

Thread

Link

She looks so good lately! I really want to root for her but she makes it SO hard.



She needs to find better friends, think critically about stuff and stop being so defensive/hypocritical all the damn time. Reply

Thread

Link

yaaaaasss ha musique Reply

Thread

Link

when's she getting her vogue cover Reply

Thread

Link

I think she'll get the US Vogue cover this year. She recently had a photoshoot with Mert & Marcus so maybe that was either US or probably Paris. She has covered Australia and Brasil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like his face

is he cool or an ass? Reply

Thread

Link

Op, it's Kygo [x3] I think this is his song so this will be the I Want You To Know of the era. She looks so pretty in all these pictures. I love the short hair on her Reply

Thread

Link

Okay. Um.

Does she have fans over the age of 20 that arent gays? I dont think I've EVER heard someone say they like her for real. Like seriously. Yeah, a few bops, but thats it.





Also, good for her she doesnt look 12 anymore



Edited at 2017-02-15 03:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

she's been so active on social media lately, there's always a new instagram story from her. i wonder how her new era is gonna go considering she seems to have gone right back to drinking.



and she really has been looking amazing



Edited at 2017-02-15 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Do her fans deny the lip injections ? Reply

Thread

Link

YALL IS IT KYGO????



I've seen good sis live before. a mis-type! Reply

Thread

Link

JUSTICE FOR FEEL ME



Which should have gotten a video even a crappy tour footage one. Reply

Thread

Link