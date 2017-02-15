Karlie Kloss Apologizes For Racist Photoshoot

good. better at apologizing than her bestie~. Reply

oh wow not a "sorry IF..." kind of apology Reply

Yeah, she did good Reply

"I am deeply sorry if what I wore during the VS Show offended anyone. I support VS's decision to remove the outfit from the broadcast" This has happened before. did it really take a second try at appropriating a culture to finally realize it's wrong?"I am deeply sorry if what I wore during the VS Show offended anyone. I support VS's decision to remove the outfit from the broadcast" Reply

welppp @ that apology Reply

Never should've done this shit if you knew you'd have to apologize for it. Reply

This. People have been criticized for doing this before so I don't know why she accepted the job in the first place. Reply

Right. I'm not gonna give her a gold star for not apologizing like a jackass. She's not some up and coming model who doesn't have the clout. Reply

calm down. she's allowed to make mistakes and learn from it.



privileged people like her don't care to learn about these things until it affects them personally Reply

Yep. Waiting for backlash doesn't count Reply

Mte Reply

Will Vogue apologize though Reply

Nah they'll just put Melania on a cover and appropriate other cultures. Reply

Have they ever? Reply

I don't know what to think, I want to believe the apology is sincere and at least she did not say "sorry you got offended" and owned her mistake, but it is so shitty that in the year 2017 people still do this shit, also it's not only her fault and the magazine should apologize too.

it is so shitty that in the year 2017 people still do this shit



For real, I don't understand how people don't learn from other people's highly publicized mistakes? Reply

Exactly, at this point I think magazines do this shit for shock value because imo it's impossible to not know and not be aware of how racist that is. Reply

Also see the company she keeps and her silence in political matters (this is not a time for silence) Reply

It also probably does days/hours to shoot and I can't believe in that time she didn't think "...this is fucked up" Reply

for now i'll choose to believe this apology is sincere. if she does another photo shoot similar to this one then i'll know for certain that her apologies are essentially meaningless. after all what good does saying sorry do when you continue to make the same mistakes over and over again. i agree with you that she should've known better. Reply

for someone who has the clout to actually say no to projects she should have known better, but at least the apology isn't a "sorry you were offended" type of thing, hopefully she means it



and i blame the fashion industry more than her specifically, because designers, photogs and editors alike keep coming up with these racist concepts for white models to participate in (and take the heat for) while simultaneously not letting more than a handful of POC models shine at any one time, and it seems like they never learn Reply

Right. It was a mistake for her to participate and I'm glad she apologized, but what about the assholes who thought this was a good idea and organized the whole thing? What about the magazine that published it? It's not all on Karlie, so I hope others speak up, too. Not excusing her in any way - as you point out, she has the clout to say no - but there are other people who need to apologize as well. Reply

You know what sucks? She is the face of the shoot. So she'll take all the fire. The assholes who were behind this will maintain it was their "artistic vision" and not learn a damned thing. Reply

I'm actually a little surprised. I thought she would just ignore it all together. She also blatantly says that it was wrong and doesn't make an excuse which is way more than you get from a lot of people. Reply

I know the bar is so low it's basically touching the floor but this apology is better than most.



I wonder if the photographer or vogue will say anything. Doubt it Reply

I really doubt either will say anything. Vogue has done these ~far away destinations editorials with white models a lot in the past, though they haven't done something as tasteless as this in a while. They'll ignore it and another one of these will pop up in a few years.

I expected better from Karlie. Also, How come no one ever makes the editors apologize? They're the ones who thought it was a good idea. Don't people ever stop and think, Wait will this offend anyone? This is kinda fucked up, I'm out. Everything is making me mad today.

Edited at 2017-02-15 02:40 pm (UTC)



I'm glad she apologized, and it was a decent apology! I'm still baffled that anyone involved, including her, thought this was a good idea from the get-go Reply

meanwhile gigi has yet to apologize damn. Reply

Yea she never apologizes for everything, which is a choice I guess Reply

She apologized for making fun of Melania. Melania's racist and thief ass got an apology, but Asian people? Nah who cares! Her boyfriend told us she likes Asians people (wink face), so that's enough. Reply

Hasn't this gangly bitch already been a model for almost ten years? You're old/rich enough to know better.



I remember when she was EVERYWHERE all of a sudden, i didn't get it until I saw her walk, her face is nothing special.

They should seperate print and runway models, cause most of them cant do both.





Also, blazé-blah blah blah nice apology. Frankly I don't care. Just don't do shit you should apologize for. Fuck Vogue, they have the funds and means to hire asian models. Could've done a whole spread with them, but nope



Do models get a say in the photo shoots though? I'm legit asking, I don't know how it works. I always just figured they book you for the job, but you don't get, IDK, sketches of the concept art or anything ahead of time to decide if you don't want to do it. Reply

She has more than enough clout to have a say. Reply

Most models don't, but Karlie has been modeling for 10 years and has enough pull to decline work or say she's uncomfortable with a concept Reply

well she's one of the biggest names in the industry and easily could've turned down the job, she's not some wide eyed 15 y/o doing her first gig Reply

I guess what I'm asking is, do they tell her ahead of time "Hey Karlie, we want to book you for a Vogue shoot in which you are going to be pretending to be Asian" or do they just book her for a Vogue shoot at X location with Y photographer, and then when she gets there they are like "OK, here's what you're wearing and here's what we're doing."



Cause if she knew ahead of time and did it anyway, that's not a good look. Reply

no Reply

I'm really curious about this too especially since it involves contracts, agents & lawyers. It doesn't excuse Karlie part in it, but I don't think models can just walk away from a job if they're booked for it. I imagine if a magazine has spent thousands on a photoshoot there will be some calls to lawyers if the model says she's not doing it.





There needs to be an investigative piece about what goes on/the behind the scenes of a photoshoot centered around cultural appropriation. Reply

if you're just some regular model who gets booked via ur agency to do a photoshoot or a show or a video or whatever, then no.



But if you are Karlie Kloss.... Reply

she has the clout to say no, but the longevity of a model is already so small, no matter how big you get honestly, and let's just say if she had said no it could've easily marked her as being difficult to work with. I don't know if models really know what they're doing ahead of time. it's a valid question to ask. Reply

wee waw. Even if she didn't, she and the photographer still have to interact. In order to get a "good" picture, she has to basically act using expression, pose, etc. She's playing a part. She's not fully to blame, but still had a large part in this. Reply

Will These Fashion Magazine put Asian models in European setting ?

Asian models model like Marie Antoinette etc .



She resembles Tao Okamoto .



