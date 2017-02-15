Karlie Kloss Apologizes For Racist Photoshoot
February 15, 2017
- She apologized for the photo shoot she did with US Vogue as seen below (post about it is here)
Karlie for Vogue US - March 2017 pic.twitter.com/Pbo9rssT8p— bestkkpics (@bestkkpics) February 14, 2017
- Karlie's snapchat has also apparently been hacked and so her snapchat, facebook, and instagram profiles have been deleted
SOURCES : Karlie's Twitter / Best Kk Pics Twitter
"I am deeply sorry if what I wore during the VS Show offended anyone. I support VS's decision to remove the outfit from the broadcast"
privileged people like her don't care to learn about these things until it affects them personally
For real, I don't understand how people don't learn from other people's highly publicized mistakes?
and i blame the fashion industry more than her specifically, because designers, photogs and editors alike keep coming up with these racist concepts for white models to participate in (and take the heat for) while simultaneously not letting more than a handful of POC models shine at any one time, and it seems like they never learn
I wonder if the photographer or vogue will say anything. Doubt it
I remember when she was EVERYWHERE all of a sudden, i didn't get it until I saw her walk, her face is nothing special.
They should seperate print and runway models, cause most of them cant do both.
Also, blazé-blah blah blah nice apology. Frankly I don't care. Just don't do shit you should apologize for. Fuck Vogue, they have the funds and means to hire asian models. Could've done a whole spread with them, but nope
Cause if she knew ahead of time and did it anyway, that's not a good look.
There needs to be an investigative piece about what goes on/the behind the scenes of a photoshoot centered around cultural appropriation.
But if you are Karlie Kloss....
Asian models model like Marie Antoinette etc .
She resembles Tao Okamoto .
Asian models model like Marie Antoinette etc .
Ikr that'll be the day lol