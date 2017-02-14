GMA Preview of the "Gaston" Song
Luke Evans was on Good Morning America to promote Beauty and the Beast, and they previewed a clip of the "Gaston" song.
I'd post the whole interview, but my c/p skills are shit tonight and honestly, most of you wouldn't watch it anyways.
source
3rd time's the charm, eh? fucking GMA
Edited to add my own verse to the Gaston song:
No one sucks cocks like Gaston
Licks dirty jocks like Gaston
With all that loose skin no one docks like Gaston
Edited at 2017-02-15 02:57 pm (UTC)
why doesn't he have a tag?
Edited at 2017-02-15 03:37 pm (UTC)