Hilary Duff's Ex-Husband Accused of Rape

Eeeek Reply

Thread

Link

'According to TMZ, a woman alleges that Comrie raped her multiple times at his L.A. home on Saturday night; Comrie admits to having sex with the woman but claims it was consensual.'



So.......what do you do in this situation? ONTD lawyers?





Reply

Thread

Link

Not a lawyer, but imho a lot of people don't quite understand consent so I would probably grill him on exactly what happened to see if it was consent 100%. A lot of times it's coercion or threats that get the woman to have sex, and guys don't seem to understand that it's not consent if she's only having sex with you because she's afraid of what will happen if she doesn't. I pretty much always side with the victim on these things, especially since reporting any rape takes a ton of courage - much less reporting a rape against a famous person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also ask about alcohol and/or drug consumption to see if she was even able to consent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. when it comes to claims of rape against a famous/well-known man, i am always inclined to believe the victim (and think he's guilty unless proven innocent...#problematic?). idk it's all too common and likely, and victims seem to gain v. little in coming forward in the first place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there was a really good episode of this show called switched at birth that had a plot like this. it was a couple no longer together. they were both really drunk, had sex, and the next day the girl didn't remember ANYTHING that happened the day before. her ex, who was genuinely a good boyfriend to her while they dated and a decent guy, told her it was consensual. her family told her that even if she said yes, she was so drunk to the point she didn't remember it the next day, so her consent wasn't consent.



idk the details of this but I just can't get behind the idea that they would have consensual sex times if she's saying he raped her throughout the night. whether she could consent or not, whether sober or not, she was raped. unless she's lying for money, but we know statistically how rarely this happens. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

>NFL star

>raped

GUILTY! Reply

Thread

Link

Same shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yikes Reply

Thread

Link

OP He's an NHL player, not NFL. Reply

Thread

Link

whoa Reply

Thread

Link

Comrie admits to having sex with the woman but claims it was consensual



How many man don't understand what is consensual so I believe the woman Reply

Thread

Link

it's scary. people really need to have conversations about consent when they're little kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Basically. I once dated a dude who said it was impossible for a man to rape his wife since they were married. I was like, "okay, so if we got married and I felt sick and you forced me to have sex against my will, that's not rape? Or if one of my parents die and I'm crying and you come in and force me to have sex, that's not rape? What if I decided we were going to try some kinky shit, so I tied you down and shoved a dildo in your ass. Did I not just rape you?"



Changed his mind reeeeal quick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For shit like this is why everybody needs to learn about consent Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

A lot of people still have such mentality. It's super depressing! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I dated a guy who thought having sex with your SO while they were asleep was ok. I bounced after that convo. He also tried choking me during sex once without any prior discussion and I flipped out.



Edited at 2017-02-15 03:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, I used to volunteer for a project that tackled consent among other things and while many of the young guys we talked to understood that someone who was out stone cold could not give consent the vast majority thought it was ok if the girl was just really drunk and did not object.



Edited at 2017-02-15 02:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isn't there also a grey area (legally) where it wasn't 100% consensual, but there's not enough grounds for a rape or sexual harassment suit either?



ie. there wasn't complete consent, but there was enough for the guy to get away with it. (i realise you either give consent or you don't, and that's it's black and white in moral terms - but i'm talking about a legal grey area.) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not just men, women too. I didn't really understand I'd been raped until ontd told me I couldn't consent if I was drugged and unaware of what's going on. That sounds stupid but women are conditioned to reason these things away which IMO is why you often see us coming forward much later Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus. He seems so messy. Aren't there always stories about him being wasted and totally sleazy? I hope the women are okay. Reply

Thread

Link

A few years back when he was still playing, he was at the World Championships in Europe and apparently was caught by some reporters bringing prostitutes back to the hotel, and he begged them not to print anything about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I've read a few stories about how sleezy he is. He's the stereotypical wealthy, entitled white man lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was he with Hilary then? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah recently there have been a ton of rumors about him being really deep into drugs and his house is like basically a drug den Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc why is consent not a topic discussed in every man's childhood/life??



lbr, it wouldn't make much of a difference, they're all trash Reply

Thread

Link

lol i was just abt to message u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. it should be a huge part of sex ed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tha tragic thing iz that it campaignz around consent do make a diffrence Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you imply that rape will forever be a problem.



i'm not saying it will ever go away totally (no crime will), but things can improve. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yeah if men can be BOTHERED to learn about consent and understand it and stop with their constant neverending sense of entitlement, and teach consent to their sons too. But rape culture is a huge problem, and its been that way for like millenia. It's awfully naive to think its not going to be a forever problem and ~things can improve~



cause they aren't. Look at who's President. A fucking rapist. So where and when exactly are things gonna start improving? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

^ do not engage folks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there needs to be a huge change in how boys are socialized. the fact that so many men were like WOW that is so crazy and so unlike us!!! when the tape of trump came out just shows how deluded they are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes, what a god damn scumbag.



Hopeing Hilary's dumbass doesn't try to cape for her babydaddy.



I also hope he gets the worst he wont Reply

Thread

Link

when i see stories like this i'm inclined to believe the man does not understand what consent really means



not to mention he was gross before this Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus fucking Christ, he's disgusting Reply

Thread

Link

jesus christ Reply

Thread

Link

She better not stand by this piece of shit Reply

Thread

Link

why is your first instinct to throw hilary under the bus?



this is the father of her child, i'm sure she's shocked and emotional enough. keep the focus on the disgusting rapist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE, I'm already dreading the inevitable post. I really REALLY hope she doesn't defend him but I'm worried she will :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I predict she's either going to go dead silent in him like, even just asking her if she was ever married she'll be like "idk, suddenly I can't read"



OR



She's going to go on and on about how he's ~such a good father~ as if that means any type of damn thing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link