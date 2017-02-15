Hilary Duff's Ex-Husband Accused of Rape



* Mike Comrie is a former NFL star who was married to Hilary Duff from 2010-2016 and is the father of her four-year-old son.

*According to TMZ, a woman alleges that Comrie raped her multiple times at his L.A. home on Saturday night; Comrie admits to having sex with the woman but claims it was consensual.

source
Tagged: , ,