Hilary Duff's Ex-Husband Accused of Rape
Mike Comrie Investigated for Rape https://t.co/mGiX4BXBT2— TMZ (@TMZ) February 15, 2017
* Mike Comrie is a former NFL star who was married to Hilary Duff from 2010-2016 and is the father of her four-year-old son.
*According to TMZ, a woman alleges that Comrie raped her multiple times at his L.A. home on Saturday night; Comrie admits to having sex with the woman but claims it was consensual.
So.......what do you do in this situation? ONTD lawyers?
idk the details of this but I just can't get behind the idea that they would have consensual sex times if she's saying he raped her throughout the night. whether she could consent or not, whether sober or not, she was raped. unless she's lying for money, but we know statistically how rarely this happens.
>raped
GUILTY!
How many man don't understand what is consensual so I believe the woman
Changed his mind reeeeal quick.
ie. there wasn't complete consent, but there was enough for the guy to get away with it. (i realise you either give consent or you don't, and that's it's black and white in moral terms - but i'm talking about a legal grey area.)
lbr, it wouldn't make much of a difference, they're all trash
i'm not saying it will ever go away totally (no crime will), but things can improve.
cause they aren't. Look at who's President. A fucking rapist. So where and when exactly are things gonna start improving?
Hopeing Hilary's dumbass doesn't try to cape for her babydaddy.
I also hope he gets the worst
he wont
not to mention he was gross before this
this is the father of her child, i'm sure she's shocked and emotional enough. keep the focus on the disgusting rapist.
OR
She's going to go on and on about how he's ~such a good father~ as if that means any type of damn thing