Amanda Bynes back on Twitter: Engaged? Pregnant? Hacked?

A friend of mine actually did that recently and posted a long thing about why they made a choice to announce early. They talked about how obviously the chance of miscarriage is highest in the first trimester, which is why most people wait, but that's basically why they chose to announce early. They talked about how there's such a stigma attached with miscarriage and that despite it actually being a pretty high occurrence it's just one of those things that people don't talk about and it's not until after someone is trying to cope with it that they often find out how common that it is and that they find out all these people they know had it and no one ever knew. Like they obviously don't want something bad to happen but they basically talked about how there's often this sense of shame because of how people in general handle pregnancy.



Like obviously I don't think that's the case here at all but it was an interesting take on it I don't know. I'm really tired and can't sleep and oversharing.